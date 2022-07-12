A group of public officials voted to push forward a proposed public safety levy for the November ballot that would increase the Coos County jail holding capacity to between 100 and 150 beds.
The current holding capacity is 48 beds, according to Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni. Zanni, who is a member of the committee and a proponent of the public safety levy, said increasing the jail capacity would allow local criminal justice systems to operate more cohesively and ultimately hold criminal perpetrators responsible for their crimes.
The public safety committee is being chaired by Coos Bay City Manager Roger Craddock. Members include Sheriff Zanni, Coos County Commissioner John Sweet, as well as community corrections officers, the district attorney and other local officials.
The committee voted unanimously on July 6, advising county commissioners to put together a proposal for the levy. The county commissioners now have until Aug. 19 to prepare a ballot title for the November general election.
The public safety levy being proposed is 45 cents per $1000 of assessed value property tax which, if passed, would be enacted in January 2023. For a home worth $200,000, the levy would equate to an extra $90 in property taxes per year. If the levy is passed, public safety committee members reported that some costs would be offset by two current levies that are slated to expire in upcoming years.
This includes a .25 per $1,000 natural gas pipeline tax levy that would expire simultaneously as the new levy would be enacted, according to Sweet. Then in 2025, the emergency radio system .20 per $1000 tax levy will expire, he said.
So, the actual added cost to the taxpayer would eventually even out, he said. Members of the public safety committee reported that while the Coos County Jail has the physical capacity to house more criminals, it lacks the financial capacity to staff the jail.
“We've lost a lot of staffing because of pay issues,” Sheriff Zanni reported. “COVID had an impact, and then the current attitude toward law enforcement has caused a number of people to leave.”
The loss of staff and lack of funding resources has resulted in an inability to properly punish individuals for their crime, he said.
“Currently we have several people who are being held for murder and attempted murder, rape and other violent crimes,” he said.
But it has become a problem when chronic repeat offenders and probation or parole violators are basically being bumped out of jail when someone commits a more serious crime, he said.
“For example, we recently had an individual who was sentenced for a DUI for 30 days. He spent 27 days, and we had to release him because we had somebody came in for domestic violence where they choked their girlfriend.”
The public safety committee members said the funds from the levy would help hold criminals more accountable for their crimes.
“Right now, it's giving criminals the wrong message that maybe they can get away with something they shouldn't be getting away with,” Sheriff Zanni said.
Commissioner Sweet said he and his fellow commissioners try to run the county as efficiently as possible.
“No one likes taxes. We don't advocate any new taxes unless there's a really good reason to do it – and we have one. Right now, unless the crime is very, very serious, we don't have the jail capacity to punish the offender,” Sweet said. “We have had input advocating for this by every chief of police in the county as well as the majority of city managers in the county. We have also had untold numbers of telephone calls complaining about this problem. There are very few people in the county whose lives haven't been touched by crime. We shouldn't have to endure that.”
