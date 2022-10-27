Coos County

The Coos County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from anyone interested in applying for a position on the Coos Bay/North Bend/Charleston Visitor & Convention Bureau governing board, as the Coos County representative. The initial term for this position is one year.

Interested parties must send a completed county application to:

