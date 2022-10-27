The Coos County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from anyone interested in applying for a position on the Coos Bay/North Bend/Charleston Visitor & Convention Bureau governing board, as the Coos County representative. The initial term for this position is one year.
Interested parties must send a completed county application to:
Coos County Board of Commissioners Office
225 N. Adams, Coquille, Oregon
Applications are available on the county’s website at www.co.coos.or.us and click on “county boards and committees” or by contacting the Board’s office. Deadline for submitting an application is November 9 at noon. Applicants should be available for interviews as soon as the following week.
