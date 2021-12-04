The Coos County Board of Commissioners will be accepting applications from anyone interested in applying for a position on the Coos County Fair Board. There are two positions available with terms set to expire December 31, 2024.
Interested parties must send a completed county application to:
Coos County Board of Commissioners Office 225 N. Adams Coquille, Oregon 97423 Email: bbrooks@co.coos.or.us
Applications are available on the county’s website at www.co.coos.or.us and click on “county boards and committees” or by contacting the board’s office. Deadline for submitting an application is December 13 at noon. Applicants should be available for interviews as soon as the following week.
