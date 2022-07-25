Coos County commissioners are leaning toward asking voters whether to allow psilocybin to be manufactured in the county.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners hosted a public hearing for Ordinance 2027, which would send the question of psilocybin manufacturing and licensing to the voters in November.
Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound in more than 200 species of fungi that is psychedelic, but also has many medical uses. Known by many as magic mushrooms, psilocybin is consumed and has hallucinogenic effects. It is also known to trigger changes in perception, mood and thought.
Voters in Oregon approved the manufacture of psilocybin but gave counties the ability to option out. Voters in each county must approved the ability to option out. If passed by voters, the vote would only apply to the unincorporated areas of the county.
During the public hearing, two members of the public spoke about the ordinance. Pam Lewis said she was concerned because psilocybin is a strong psychedelic.
"I happened to do a tiny bit of research," Lewis said. "Psilocybin is a substance for, No. 1, in the medical category that is psychedelic and is the worst case to monitor. It is the most damaging to the brain and lasts for hours and hours."
Rob Taylor also spoke out, saying the county should consider changing the rules related to many drugs.
"My understanding has always been that psilocybin is not a particularly dangerous substance," Taylor said. "It's not that I advocate for its use, just wondering. I also wonder if we're considering the more dangerous substances? Has the county considered stronger penalties for substances that are much more dangerous like methamphetamines and opioids. I was just wondering if there's any plans to address that."
Taylor was referring to another vote by Oregon voters, where the possession and use of almost all drugs was decriminalized. Under the new law, possession and use of most drugs is now a civil offense, with monetary fines rather than criminal fines.
Commissioner Melissa Cribbins explained that the vote to decriminalize most drugs failed in Coos County, but passed statewide. She said referring the psilocybin decision to the voters was the right choice.
"We really don't have the rules from from the Oregon Health Authority on how this will be implemented," Cribbins said. "I know people have different opinions on psilocybin. I just think it's a strong feeling that voters should have a say on this. It was on the ballot at the same time as Measure 110, which decriminalized most drugs, and I think it got overshadowed by that."
Commissioners will have a second public hearing on the issue before commissioners vote on the ordinance and decide whether to send the issue to voters.
