Mushrooms

Composite image shows the diversity of mushrooms from the genus Psilocybe that contain psilocybin. 

Coos County commissioners are leaning toward asking voters whether to allow psilocybin to be manufactured in the county.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners hosted a public hearing for Ordinance 2027, which would send the question of psilocybin manufacturing and licensing to the voters in November.

