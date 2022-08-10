Melissa Cribbins

Melissa Cribbins, Coos County commissioner, joined nearly 3,000 county leaders and partners July 21-24 in Adams County, Colo. the National Association of Counties Annual Conference.

“The National Association of Counties meeting is a great opportunity to work on issues that are common to all counties: housing, broadband, opioid addiction, infrastructure investment, energy and transportation. These are areas where we need to work together to find common solutions, because they don’t end at county lines,” said Cribbins of the recent meeting.

