COOS COUNTY — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department released that the State Historic Preservation Office is seeking public comment on the proposed nomination of the Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District in Coos County to the federally-maintained National Register of Historic Places.
The new district was proposed in an application by the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw indians.
If listed on the National Register, Coos County and the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend may apply local ordinances to property in the district boundary. The nomination will be the subject of informational public meetings held Jan. 17-18 in the Coos Bay area.
The proposed Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District is a 20-square mile area that follows the general horseshoe shape of the Coos Bay Estuary and includes portions of Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County.
The district is eligible for listing in the National Register for its association with the continued use of the estuary by the Coos people since time immemorial to present. This is demonstrated by archaeological sites, named places in Hanis and Miluk dialects of the Coosan language, and the presence of prehistoric and historic burials of peoples at former villages and subsistence sites of Native Americans.
National Register listing does not place any restrictions on a property at the state or federal level, unless property owners choose to participate in tax benefit or grant programs. Oregon State law requires local governments to review proposals to demolish or relocate properties listed in the National Register.
Any private owner with a fee-simple absolute title to real property within the Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me Traditional Cultural Property Historic District may object to the proposed nomination via notarized written statement. Owners must certify their property ownership in the statement and clearly state their objection. Courtesy forms are available at www.oregonheritage.org. Comments are welcome from any interested party.
If the majority of owners object to the nomination, the district would not be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. However, the district would remain eligible for nomination again in the future.
An informational meeting about the nomination process will be held Jan. 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m at the North Bend Community Center. The public is invited to attend, but no public comments will be accepted at this informational meeting.