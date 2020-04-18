COOS COUNTY — The Oregon National Guard Armory in Coos Bay could soon become a quarantine site.
Coos County Commissioners on Wednesday approved an order requesting permission from the state to use the military facility as a possible quarantine site.
If approved, local health officials will then be able to use the facility's parking lot to temporarily shelter and quarantine homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
Homeless individuals who have contracted the coronavirus would be separated from others as a way to decrease the likelihood of spreading the virus, according to the order.
As they recover from COVID-19, those admitted to the military-style tents would be provided with basic medical care. Coos County’s homeless population is “at a greater risk of contracting and/or transmitting the coronavirus, as it is difficult for such individuals to maintain social distancing, and to abide by the Governor’s ‘stay home’ order,” according to the order.
The site, a recommendation from the Coos Health and Wellness’ COVID-19 homeless taskforce, is one of a few possible locations for temporary emergency shelters.
Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock, a member of the taskforce, said the group has been looking at a number of locations to shelter citizens who don’t have homes where they can quarantine.
According to Craddock, the group has discussed various location possibilities, some of which include securing multiple sites to shelter homeless individuals based on their gender, symptoms and a site just for those who actually test positive for COVID-19.
It’s important to note that the county does not have an active coronavirus case, said Craddock. However, having a contingency plan should an outbreak occur among the homeless population is a top priority for health and city officials throughout Coos County as the process involves many steps and formalities, he explained.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In