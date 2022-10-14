John Sweet said an upcoming ballot measure addresses one of the most important issues he has faced during the decade he has served as Coos County commissioner.
“We have done a lot of good things while I have been in office here but I think this is one of the most important things that we have been confronted with,” said Commissioner Sweet. “We have been confronted with a real public safety crisis.”
Right now, the commissioner said unless someone commits a serious crime – such as a violent crime – it’s very unlikely that they will do any jail time because the jail does not have the resources to house them.
According to an entry in the Coos Bay Police department log for Sept. 22 a man facing a total of 16 charges including criminal trespass, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and contempt of court was not taken into custody, but given a criminal citation and released.
“There’s no consequences,” Sweet said. “It’s frustrating to our patrol deputies. It’s frustrating to the people in the district attorney’s office. It’s frustrating to our parole and probation officers.”
Sweet was on a public safety committee chaired by Coos Bay City Manager Roger Craddock, Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni, as well as community corrections officers, the district attorney and other local officials.
They voted unanimously in July to put a 5-year levy on the ballot to increase jail funding and capacity. The levy would increase the jail’s current capacity of about 50 beds to 150 beds.
The increased jail capacity will reportedly improve the sheriff’s ability to hold those accused or convicted of crimes until their cases are resolved or their time has been served.
Right now, the County jail’s limited capacity has turned into a twisted game of musical chairs.
“People get picked up and taken to the jail and there is no room so they are released. Or if they have committed a crime that is more serious than someone in the jail, then someone else in jail is released before they served their time,” Sweet said.
“But basically, if you commit a property crime you won’t serve any time whatsoever in jail. And the criminals know this. So they aren’t bashful about doing things,” he said.
The public safety levy being proposed is 45 cents per $1000 of assessed value property tax which, if passed, would be enacted in July, 2023. For a home worth $200,000, the levy would equate to an extra $90 in property taxes per year.
If passed, the first time the jail levy will show up on a property tax bill will be November, 2023. It will be partially offset by the expiration of the county’s gas pipeline bond levy which will have been paid in full by that time. Two years later the county’s emergency radio communications system will have been paid in full serving as an additional offset to the jail tax, Sweet said.
The commissioner recently gave a presentation at a Bandon city council meeting outlining the upcoming ballot measure. After the presentation, Bandon mayor Mary Schamehorn voiced support for the levy.
Schamehorn said she was concerned about a string of home invasions that had occurred in the area – including one where a man was reportedly held at gunpoint.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I have never heard of three home invasions at any time,” Schamehorn said.
“I think we all need to get behind this absolutely. We need to get this passed,” she said.
Commissioner Sweet said county officials pride themselves on running efficiently, and hesitates to impose taxes unless they absolutely need to.
“We know no one wants to pay more taxes and we don’t want to charge more taxes, so we know there has to be a need and the need has grown to the point where we have to take care of it. We can’t ignore it anymore,” Sweet said.
“In the end it’s up to the people to approve a tax levy,” he said.
