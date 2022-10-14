Help needed
Buy Now

The Coos County Jail has been limiting the number of inmates it can hold due to staffing and budget issues. The county is proposing a public safety tax levy to provide additional funding which will help keep more people behind bars when they commit crimes.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

John Sweet said an upcoming ballot measure addresses one of the most important issues he has faced during the decade he has served as Coos County commissioner.

“We have done a lot of good things while I have been in office here but I think this is one of the most important things that we have been confronted with,” said Commissioner Sweet. “We have been confronted with a real public safety crisis.”

3
0
0
0
12





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments