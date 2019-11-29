COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners approved amending a contract with Rye Tree Service, Inc. Tuesday to increase the number of seedlings scheduled to be planted in the Coos County Forest.
According to Coos County Forester Lance Morgan, who spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting, the number will increase from 125,000 to 175,000 seedlings.
As stated in the contract, the costs of replanting will remain the same at $375 per 1,000 seedlings which will increase the overall costs from $46,875 to 65,625. The reforestation work is expected to begin in January and will continue on into April.
Coos County Emergency Management receives grant
On Tuesday, Coos County Commissioners approved and accepted a grant of about $80,000 from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to partially fund its local emergency management program.
According to Oregon’s Emergency Management website, the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program provides grants to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in preparing for all hazards.
You have free articles remaining.
The grant, which funds 50 percent of the costs to run the local emergency management program, is considered a reimbursement grant and requires a 50 percent match from the county.
CCAT to continue free shuttle service to VA center in Roseburg
CCAT will continue its free shuttle service from the VA North Bend Clinic to the Roseburg VA Medical Center until March 2020.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs awarded CCAT with a Veteran Services Grant earlier this year to help provide local veterans with free rides to the VA center in Roseburg.
With funds from the grant still available, general manager David Hope sought approval from commissioners to use the remaining funds and extend the shuttle service.
The grant, which originally awarded the county with $130,840, went toward operation and maintenance costs for the added service. The board approved the extension as well as authorized CCAT to accept delivery of three new vehicles.