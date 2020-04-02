COOS COUNTY — The Coos Bay City Council and the Coos County Board of Commissioners each held meetings on Wednesday to pass non-essential travel bans.
Last week, the Coos Bay City Council, along with other coastal municipalities, adopted a resolution that asked Governor Kate Brown to close down non-essential lodging in the state.
“We received word back that the governor was not going to issue a statewide emergency order for that. She didn’t believe it was a statewide issue, it was more of a coastal issue,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
In response to the governor’s reply, the city began drafting a resolution that asked hotels and motels in the city to voluntarily comply in restricting lodging to all non-essential travelers.
“There was an agreement among the hoteliers that they would abide by it,” Craddock said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Coos Bay City Council met to approve that resolution that asked for voluntary compliance. However, earlier in the day the Coos County Board of Commissioners met in a special meeting to approve a similar non-essential travel restrictions.
“I spoke with the county earlier today and they did adopt a countywide order restricting temporary lodging establishments from operating unless under certain conditions ...," Craddock said. "Basically they’re telling hotels they can’t allow people who are traveling through or tourists. It has to be people who provide essential services, people who can’t stay home because someone in their home is in quarantine, and such."
Craddock said that he spoke with the Board of Commissioners and its mandatory order does preempt a resolution that is passed by the city, unless the city’s resolution is stricter.
“The difference between theirs and the one that’s before you is that ours formalizes that we were asking for compliance, theirs is specific and is an order," he said. "According to Commissioner Cribbins, they have the authority to do this under the State of Emergency. They control the health department and this is a health issue."
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said the Board of Commissioners took action with the resolution on Wednesday in an attempt to discourage tourism.
“We want to have those nurses, doctors, and truck drivers coming in, we just don’t want people who are just coming down here recreationally,” Cribbins said. “The hotels have been very compliant and very concerned about limiting tourism. What we’re seeing is a few vacation rentals, and that sort of thing that are not really limiting travel.”
Cribbins said that she had hoped to give cities within the county more time to make and approve their own non-essential travel restrictions, but the council met and a majority voted to pass the resolution along.
“I wanted to give the cities seven days to pass their own regulations, there was a provision in there that I had asked for that said this would apply to all the cities in seven days, if they didn’t pass their own regulation," she said. "I didn’t want to impose our regulation on them. I was in the minority on that, and we did decide to move forward on an overall restriction on non-essential travel."
The county restriction for non-essential travel is through April 30, while the Coos Bay restriction is through June 1.
The Coos Bay City Council discussed that it was still important to adopt its own resolution so citizens know their city worked to adopt legislation within the interest of Coos Bay citizens.
“We’re doing what we believe is best for the citizens of Coos Bay. Even if the county trumps our resolution, at least we’ve done what we think is best,” Councilor Lucinda Di Novo said.
Prior to the vote, Councilor Drew Farmer asked that the city’s resolution be amended to allow for a broader definition of local use of temporary lodging.
“Looking at it, I don’t see where it’s covering what the governor had as exceptions in cases of domestic violence,” Farmer said. “Domestic violence is not the only reason hotels are used locally. They’re used for mental health, as a recovery center when you’re trying to get someone out of a situation … There are a lot reasons why local access to the hotels needs to be retained."
Farmer argued, and the council agreed, that while the council has no way to broaden definitions of the county’s order it could broaden the definition of local uses for its own resolution. The resolution in Coos Bay was passed with the amendment that local lodging be left open for interpretation.
Manager of the Coos Bay Best Western Joseph Monahan said during the meeting that there was not really a need for regulations on non-essential travel.
“There seems to be this assumption the different cities and different counties that were getting inundated with tourists," he said. "We are not. On March 23 … the governor issued her stay home stay safe order, which took care of 98 percent of discretionary travel. We’re creating these rules and restrictions for an issues that is not there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In