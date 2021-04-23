At 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, The Gospel Jubilee is proud to feature the 5th Sunday Worship Team from Canyonville. Their music is a blend of southern, country and contemporary. The musical background this group brings is phenomenal and second only to their hearts to worship God.
The Jubilee is hosted by Tom and Debbie Trammel, who will also be preforming several songs. They will have CDS available.
The concert is open to the public free of charge at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. in North Bend. Masks and social distancing will be observed. For information, call Tom at 541-521-9596 or visit wwwshorelinecc.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In