With many of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s current implementation plans expiring in June 2023, each state forest district has approved a Revised Implementation Plan that will serve as a transition to two new, long-term plans being developed by ODF.
Those plans, the forest management plan (FMP) that will govern state forest activities for ten years, and the habitat conservation plan (HCP) that will inform forest management plans for the next 70 years, are currently the subject of much debate among timber companies, conservationists, ODF’s board and officials and the counties that rely on timber revenues.
County commissioners from across the north coast say that any cuts made under those plans will have drastic, rippling consequences across the economies in their counties.
The revised implementation plans that last until June 2025 list timber harvest levels that county officials expect to be similar to those of the forthcoming FMP and HCP will. In each ODF district except for Tillamook, timber harvest sales will decrease over the coming year when compared to the year prior. The total timber for sale across all districts is set at 165 to 182.5 million board feet (MMBF), 40 to 60 MMBF less than previous timber sale totals.
One way to estimate timber revenues from these harvest levels is through each district’s annual operating plan (AOP). AOPs list the predicted net revenues from timber harvest operations for the next fiscal year. Lower timber harvest levels typically mean less revenue for each ODF district.
Counties with state forests receive 63.5% of the revenues from state forests within their borders, with the remaining 36.5% going to ODF to fund state forest operations. From there, the county government typically keeps 20% of revenues while the remaining 80% is disbursed to the various school and special districts across the county.
Because counties with state forests receive a portion of timber revenues, less revenue for each ODF district typically means less revenue for the counties and special districts in those districts. The Astoria, Forest Grove and West Oregon Districts all predict timber revenue decreases for fiscal year 2024.
But it’s not always that straightforward. Timber contracts usually give companies a three-year period to harvest the timber, meaning that districts will see revenue from this year’s contracts only over the course of several years.
Further cushioning the impacts of the new implementation plan is a large amount of timber still standing in state forests from timber sales in recent years. Volatility in the timber market during the coronavirus pandemic led to many high purchase prices for sales, which led many timber companies to leave more timber standing than they would typically in hopes of maximizing their revenue. This has led to approximately 325 MMBF of sold timber waiting to be harvested across the state forests.
Ron Zilly, Deputy Division Chief for State Forests, clarified this process at a public meeting ODF held earlier this year.
“The revenues in the coming year won’t be significantly affected due to the amount of wood that we already have under contract,” Zilly said. “This gives us some time to assess our organizational structure and needs to effectively implement the habitat conservation plan as well as make spending adjustments.”
Either way, some counties will see timber revenue losses next year, and all counties will have to start preparing for the prospect of future losses. Fortunately, counties have representation with ODF in the form of the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee (FTLAC), which has a representative from each county.
The FTLAC is a statute mandated ODF committee that advises ODF’s Board of Forestry on policy matters related to state forestland management. The FTLAC has seven Commissioners that represent the counties that deeded the state forestlands to the state in the 1950s and 1960s on policy issues that affect those lands. The Committee Chair is Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto, and the Vice-chair is Coos County Commissioner John Sweet.
Tillamook County Commissioner Erin Skaar represents Tillamook County; Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs represents Clatsop County; Colombia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder represents Colombia, Clackamas, and Washington Counties; Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker represents Marion, Linn, Benton, Polk, and Lincoln counties; and Lane County Commissioner David Loveall represents Lane, Coos, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties.
While commissioners had their own takes on how the timber harvest levels in the revised implementation plans will impact the counties they represent, one thing was clear: lower harvest levels will create more obstacles to future financial stability.
