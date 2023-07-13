forest lands
Photo courtesy from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

With many of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s current implementation plans expiring in June 2023, each state forest district has approved a Revised Implementation Plan that will serve as a transition to two new, long-term plans being developed by ODF.

Those plans, the forest management plan (FMP) that will govern state forest activities for ten years, and the habitat conservation plan (HCP) that will inform forest management plans for the next 70 years, are currently the subject of much debate among timber companies, conservationists, ODF’s board and officials and the counties that rely on timber revenues.

