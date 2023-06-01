Councilor Rob Miles
Photo Courtesy of City of Coos Bay Oregon

On Tuesday, May 15, the Coos Bay City Council bid farewell to Council President Rob Miles by awarding him with an Appreciation of Service Plaque. 

Miles announced earlier this year he would be resigning in May because him and his wife are relocating to the Eugene area. He said he plans to remain connected to the Coos Bay Area. 

Councilor Rob Miles

Councilor Rob Miles has resigned after four and a half years of service on the council.
