On Tuesday, May 15, the Coos Bay City Council bid farewell to Council President Rob Miles by awarding him with an Appreciation of Service Plaque.
Miles announced earlier this year he would be resigning in May because him and his wife are relocating to the Eugene area. He said he plans to remain connected to the Coos Bay Area.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, no matter where our house is located, Coos Bay will always be our home,” Miles said.
Born and raised in Coos Bay, Miles has dedicated much of his life to bettering the community. Since he returned to Coos Bay in 1993, Miles has worked for Weyerhaeuser CBX Mill, led Resource Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Oregon, served on the Community Coalition of Empire, sat as Council President on the Coos Bay City Council, and most importantly, raised four children with his wife Dena. Miles began his term as a Council Member in November 2018 and has served as council president since September 2021. He also served on the Library Board.
In a City Council meeting that was largely dedicated to recognizing the extraordinary work Miles has done for the City of Coos Bay, the council awarded him an Appreciation of Service Plaque.
The award was initially introduced by Harper Thompson, president of the Marshfield High School Key Club, who Miles has worked with numerous times over the years.
“We are writing this letter to express our deep appreciation for your years of dedicated service as counselor to the esteemed City of Coos Bay,” Thompson said. “It is with a sense of heartfelt sentiment that we bid farewell to your tenure and the individual contributions you have made not only to the city but to the children who live within our remarkable community. Councilor Miles, your unwavering support to the Coos Bay School District, particularly Marshfield High School, has epitomized the true essence of the saying, ‘once a pirate, always a pirate.’ Hence, it is our greatest honor, today, to present you with the distinguished service award. We cannot overstate the magnitude of our gratitude on behalf of our board, our club, and Key Club International.”
After initially accepting the award, Miles said it’s the city staff who really deserves the appreciation.
“The reality is we’re just 7 individuals that the citizens have trusted to set the policies and goals for the city,” Miles said. “It’s the city staff that deserves all the appreciation for the work they do. For all the department heads here, I just want to ask you to pass that appreciation on to your staff.”
In the council comments section of the meeting, Councilor’s each took their time to express their appreciation of Miles. Major Joe Benetti said he will miss Miles’s dialogue on important issues, most of the time.
“This one I really hate to give, Rob. Someone will be taking your place on this council, but no one will be able to fill your shoes,” Benetti said. “There will be a void with you gone. You have committed yourself to making the City of Coos Bay a better place for our community. This council will miss your thoughtful input on the decisions. I will miss your interactions and dialogue on issues – most of the time. Your guidance has been appreciated, and as a fellow councilor and good friend, I wish you all the best in your next adventure.”
Councilor Lucinda DiNovo recognized Miles’s contribution to the children of Coos Bay.
“I just really want to thank this moment for your incredible contribution not only to this council but to the work you’ve done for all the children,” DiNovo said. “I’ve known you for over 20 years and I’ve watched you be so thoughtful in all you do. You’re a true servant and leader, Rob. This city has been so lucky to have you sitting on this dais. I’ve been so lucky to call you a friend. As the councilors before me have stated, your voice will continue to carry through the work we do.”
For Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, growing up in Coos Bay with Miles made the goodbye bittersweet.
“I have the honor of having known you maybe the longest,” Kilmer said. “I will just say there were a lot of trips of running the hills at tenth street and trips to Mingus Park Pool. We grew up together. I think the last thing either of us thought is that we’d be sitting up here at this table together. It’s been an honor.”
Miles’s last City Council meeting ended with a heartfelt speech addressed to the community of Coos Bay. In honor of his tireless dedication to the city, we’ve included the entire speech below. Thank you for your service, Rob.
“About five years ago, I got a call from three friends suggesting I run for the open city council seat,” Miles said. “When they didn’t join in my laughter, I realized they were serious. I had never considered anything like this. I preferred to stand on the sidelines and mock all the decisions city government was making, like normal people do. However, after thoughtful discussion with my wife and a promise from the mayor that it would take only 2-3 hours of my time each week, I became one of these people. I told myself I was going to be prepared for every meeting and very decision. And then the first agenda packet I received included a 250-page report on waste lard. While I didn’t read all of that report, I can honestly say I’ve been prepared for every meeting and every decision. I’ve never learned so much about channel improvements, wastewater, and way finding signs – thank you, Sara.”
“I’m proud of the achievements this council has made since I’ve sat in this seat: over $15 million in street improvements, even more in other infrastructure projects, flying the Pride flag to honor our marginalized citizens, the work that the homeless work group started and has now become a community-wide effort. When a housing production specialist says that he has never seen so much accomplished in such a short period of time, that is something to be proud of. There is certainly more to be done on these issues and others, but no one can doubt the accomplishments of this council and the work of our city staff.”
“I want to thank all the citizens I’ve met and worked with during my time on council. Roger and Nicole, thank you for always answering my phone calls and texts. You make this job easier with your thoughtful answers to my dumb questions. To everyone on the Library Board and the Community Coalition of Empire, thank you for the endless hours you volunteer to make this community a better place. My biggest regret is that I didn’t get to see a new library become a reality. To my fellow council members, I’ve never been a part of a more cohesive group that sometimes disagrees but always does what is best for the city. Some of our friendships were born on this council while others blossomed, and I appreciate every one of them.
“Mayor, your commitment to this city has been unmatched and it has been an honor to serve with you. I’m proud to call you my friend. And lastly, thank you to my wife for her support during this journey. Dena is the smartest person I know, and the city can take comfort in knowing that many of the decisions I made went through her first. The good news is she no longer has to eat cold cereal for dinner on Tuesday nights. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, no matter where our house is located, Coos Bay will always be our home.”
