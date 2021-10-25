A North Bend city councilor is asking the council to limit the power the city administrator has.
Councilor Susanna Noordoff presented a resolution to the council during a work session last week that would require the council to approve any pilot projects before they can be put into effect.
Noordhoff brought the resolution after a pilot project that placed a disc golf course at Ferry Road Park has caused a minor uproar in the town, with 400 people signing a petition opposed to making the course permanent.
"It's pretty straight forward," Noordhoff said while presenting the resolution. "Here's the problem as I see it with a pilot project. It has an impact on public opinion and it may force our hand. I think it would be good to have council be aware of it before it's initiated. I understand it was mentioned in Mr. Milliron's reports, but that's not the same as having a discussion on it at a work session.
"I'm not saying all pilot projects are bad, but this was a biggy, particularly on the disc golf. I don't think the word went out in a way that would have been my preference. It was out to the council in 2018 under committee reports. It was never an agenda item. I think it's good that council's aware of it and can back it 100 percent or not."
City Administrator David Milliron said the disc golf course was presented to council in 2019, and council formed a consensus to move forward with it. By the time Milliron was hired last year, the equipment had been ordered and a plan for the course was in place. He simply put the plan into action.
"We ran the pilot project and this governing body at any time could have said, OK, enough's enough," Milliron said.
He also warned Noordhoff's proposal could violate the city charter than sets up a council-manager form of government. In that government, council makes law and the city manager or city administrator runs the day-to-day operations of the city.
That was the concern Councilor Eric Gleason had after hearing the proposal.
"If there's an operation thing we entrust the city manager to do, this could be a very slippery slope. What does this do big picture going forward," Gleason asked.
Councilor Tim Slater also had concerns, saying the resolution could have unintended consequences.
"I think this is a specific and rather unique case that has a lot of people involved, a lot of people focused and lot of things in it," Slater said. "However, the issue is pilot programs. In the city, a lot of things sort of go on in public works and especially wastewater where they say, let's see were going to try this thing this way to see if it works better. So I see a lot of test programs or trial programs being used on a day-to-day basis. I think trial programs in general are used to figure out what works and what doesn't work."
Mayor Jessica Engelke said even with disc golf, the council supported the trial.
"The council did decide to have the pilot project continue," Engelke said. "Unless I'm missing something here, we as a council could have come at any time and said, halt, we don't want to continue the pilot project."
But Noordhoff had a different viewpoint. She said the only time disc golf at Ferry Road Park was brought up in a council meeting before the course was installed was in 2019 when it was briefly discussed under council reports. She said it should have had its own agenda item that was shared in advance so the community knew it was going to be discussed.
"That was all the public notice that was given before this thing was initiated," Noordhoff said. "It wasn't on an agenda, it wasn't mentioned in an agenda, it wasn't postponed to a further agenda. That was it."
Noordhoff also said the city charter and the council-manager form of government does not limit the role of the council.
"If council sets policies, what policies are we allowed to set," she asked. "I'm not in agreement that to have any control of pilot projects is in violation of city charter."
After discussing the issue during the work session, Noordhoff pulled it from the agenda before the regular council meeting the next night. She said she was going to make some changes and bring it back to the council for consideration.
