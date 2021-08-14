A North Bend city councilor who was censured by the council in June has filed a petition asking the circuit court to reverse the council act.
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff filed a writ of review with the Coos County Circuit Court, claiming the city council violated its own rules when it voted in June to remove Noordhoff as a liaison to city boards and commissions.
In the writ, Noordhoff’s attorney, Edward S. McGlone III, made several claims as to why the council’s action was illegal.
- The writ says the council acted improperly because council rules do not authorize removing a sitting councilor from the board and commissions they are assigned to.
- McGlone argues the council acted improperly because the vote was not on the agenda. At the meeting, the council voted to remove Noordhoff from her liaison rule during the council comment’s section of the meeting.
- Finally, McGlone says the council does not have the authority to remove a sitting council member from their liaison role or to censure a sitting council member.
McGlone outlined his argument in a letter he wrote to North Bend City Attorney Jane Stebbins.
“This motion was not properly put before the Council for consideration at the June 8th meeting,” McGlone write. “It wasn’t placed on the agenda in the manner required by Council Rule 26. It was not added to the agenda as an urgent matter as required by Council Rule 27. There was no discussion of this motion during the Work Session the previous day, which my client did attend. By all appearances, this motion was timed solely to take advantage of my client’s absence from the Council’s meeting. This denied her any opportunity to be informed of the allegations against her and to defend against those allegations and the illegal action the motion proposed.”
McGlone also claims the council rules adopted in North Bend to not allow the council to punish one of their own.
“The Council has no authority to censure a Council member. By their June 8th vote, Councilor Garboden, Richardson, Slater, Goll, Gleason, and Mayor Engelke attempted to accomplish this forbidden act through alternative means. That simply doesn’t work,” he wrote.
The council rules related to boards and commissions does allow the council to remove board members at any time with a vote of the council, but McGlone argues it does not apply to Noordhoff because as a council liaison, she is not a “lay member.”
The council rules also contain a section related to censure, but the copy attached to the writ reads only “to be developed at a later date.”
In the filing, Noordhoff claims the council vote damaged her reputation and denied her the right to fully engage in her duties as an elected council member.
The writ asks the court to rule the action of the council as null and void, to have the city pay Noordhoff’s legal expenses and other relief as the court may “deem just and fair.”
The writ was filed August 5 and a hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Martin Stone on August 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In