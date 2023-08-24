The North Bend City Council voted 6-1 to initiate a third-party investigation into the actions of Councilor Susanna Noordhoff during a special meeting Monday.
The vote came after Noordhoff made multiple complaints when the council met last week, including accusing City Administrator David Milliron of hacking into her email account and reading her emails.
During the special meeting, called by Mayor Jessica Engelke at the request of the city attorney, the council was given three options - do nothing, ask for a third-party investigation or ask for a different kind of investigation.
After the item was introduced by attorney Lori Cooper, Council President Larry Garboden made a motion to open the investigation.
Garboden’s motion read, “I move to initiate a third-party investigation under Council Rule 2.04.190, and direct the Mayor and the City Attorney to coordinate and oversee the investigation into allegations of misconduct by Councilor Noordhoff related to potential Council Rule violations, City Charter violations (including the Oath of Office) and staff allegations of a hostile work environment based upon harassment, disparagement, and accusations of violations of the law.”
Councilor Pat Goll seconded the motion.
When Engelke asked if there was any discussion, Noordhoff answered, “Oh yes.”
Before any discussion could be held, Cooper told the council it would be better not to discuss the issue.
“I advise you not to get into the substance about the allegations. This is really a procedural vote,” Cooper said.
But Noordhoff defended herself before the vote.
“I value everybody on this council and all of our staff. It’s been a bit of a rocky road, starting when I was initially voted on the council,” Noordhoff said.
She said one of the first votes the council took after she took her seat was to adopt a transportation plan she opposed. She said in that meeting, Engelke called for a motion and a second and called for the vote without allowing discussion.
“I value all of you, I think we’ve accomplished a lot,” Noordhoff said. “But I think this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black. When I got kicked off committees and we went to court, Mayor Engelke violated the court order. She appointed Councilor Slater. She thumbed her nose at the court.”
Noordhoff then voiced more concerns about Milliron.
As far as Mr. Milliron, when the new councilors came on board, he came over and told me where I had to sit,” she said. “He’s been evidently reading my emails because he commented that I had posted on it that day. He has not answered to that.”
Noordhoff said she regretted walking out of the council meeting before it ended, but she felt she was in the right.
“When I walked out of here the other night, I felt insulted by the mayor,” Noordhoff said. “She interrupted me repeatedly and I had a point I was trying to make.”
Noordhoff also brought up letters to the editor she has sent to The World, saying that started long before she was elected to the council.
“Do I apologize for that. No I don’t. Am I supposed to be interrupted, no I’m not,” she said. “When I put something on the agenda, Mayor Engelke immediately gives the floor to the city administrator, and I don’t appreciate that. I apologize for walking out. My sister was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer a week and a half ago. Please factor that in that I was under a lot of duress. I apologize to the mayor. I felt insulted because she said what I said was a rant.”
Noordhoff ended her comments by asking the council to vote against the investigation.
“None of you are personal friends. We’re all here to further the business of the city, and I would ask that you do not move this investigation forward. That’s my ask,” she said.
But after the discussion, the council voted 6-1 to start an investigation with only Noordhoff voting no.
