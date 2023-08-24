Susanna Noordhoff

Susanna Noordhoff

The North Bend City Council voted 6-1 to initiate a third-party investigation into the actions of Councilor Susanna Noordhoff during a special meeting Monday.

The vote came after Noordhoff made multiple complaints when the council met last week, including accusing City Administrator David Milliron of hacking into her email account and reading her emails.

