John Topits Park could soon become a hive of activity in Coos Bay.
In addition to plans to build the city's new library at the park, the City Council unanimously threw its support behind two other projects slated for the park.
The council agreed to support work being done by Travel Southern Oregon Coast to install an ADA compliant kayak launch at the middle lake at Topits Park. TSOC will fund the work up to $60,000.
The council also supported a proposal to bring a disc golf tournament to the park in May. Temporary tee boxes and nets would be set up for the two-day tourney. The council did ask organizers to provide spotters to warn park users of the event during the two-day tournament.
Councilor Carmen Matthews, who works with the Parks Commission, said the commission unanimously supported both proposals.
"The kayak launch is a really great idea," Matthews said. "I really want to see this move forward."
But Matthews, and several council members, did have one concern - the new library is almost the same location.
"My position on the Library Steering Committee makes me a little bit worried about moving forward with this with the tentative plan for parking in this location," Matthews said. "The kayak launch might warrant some discussion."
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer also raised the same concern.
"These kayak launches are fantastic," she said. "I've been able to use them. I'm totally behind the project, but I did have some questions about the location."
And Kilmer wasn't alone.
"I had the same concerns with the new library," Councilor Rob Miles said. "I don't know if we need to delay the project."
After being assured, the library designers could take the kayak launch into consideration, the council unanimously supported the proposal.
Matthews told the council the disc golf tournament should not have a major impact on the park and could be a good opportunity to see if disc golf at Topits Park might be viable in the future.
"They're going to be setting up temporary tee sights and baskets," Matthews said. "It's only going to be for two days. It's going to be fairly low impact."
Kilmer said she was concerned some of the many walkers and bikers could find themselves on the wrong end of a disc if one went awry.
"I just had some concerns about the layout," Kilmer said. "If it's a nice weather day, there's going to be a lot of users in the park."
After deciding to require spotters to be available, the council also supported the disc golf tourney.
