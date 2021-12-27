The North Bend City Council moved away from a 360-degree review of the city’s police department, opting instead to have two studies done that will review police operations and a compensation report.
Police Chief Gary McCullough and Capt. Cal Mitts addressed the council on steps they have taken since being hired to lead the department.
“There’s been some progress we’ve made since we’ve been over it,” McCullough said. “There’s been wonderful support from the department personnel.”
McCullough went through a list of items he and Mitts have done since they were hired earlier this year.
The chief told the council the department is working to get all officers through defensive tactics training.
“I found out today there hasn’t been any defensive tactics training in about seven years,” McCullough said. “We’re currently working for a joint training with the Coos Bay Police Department in early 2022.”
Another area McCullough said he found lacking was in firearms training, something that has already been taken care of.
“It had been quite a while since they'd been up to the range and done some training,” McCullough said. “We were able to get up there for two days in December and got everyone qualified.”
The chief said he and Mitts have also reviewed the department’s take-home policy for vehicles, realigned some supervisory duties, restructured the records and evidence duties to relieve the officers of some work, took care of backlogged checks on candidates, finished open internal investigations and reviewed and made changes to department subscriptions.
One big area of concern was mandatory overtime scheduling, which Mitts took on. He said the department had 10-hour shifts scheduled, which forced officers to routinely work overtime. By working with the officers and the union, North Bend police will be adjusting the schedule to a four-day on, four-day off schedule, which seems to be much more popular.
“That is going to be a big, big change, a positive change,” Mitts said.
Some other issues that have been addressed include changes to the officers' computer aided dispatch system to relieve some work on patrol officers, restarted vehicle maintenance that had been stopped for more than a year, finished conversion of a patrol room, worked the district attorney and other departments to address staffing during major crimes, addressed a grievance regarding the pay schedule and took care of backlogged HR issues.
One area important to McCullough is the department is moving toward having consistent uniforms.
“Cal and I are both ex-military, and a uniform means something to us,” McCullough said. “A uniform means everyone is in the same uniform.”
The department also ordered two new police vehicles that were budgeted, and the vehicles should be on the street early in 2022.
“We’re trying to get as much of this stuff identified and taken care of so we can get things running smoothly,” McCullough said.
City Administrator David Milliron told the council he had prepared the request for proposal to do the 360-degree review and got a rough estimate of a cost between $75,000 and $125,000 for the work.
“The tide’s changed,” Milliron told the council. “We have a new command staff. The reality is I see our current command staff as our 360 evaluation, but I can’t usurp the council.”
McCullough suggested rather than hire an individual to review the department, council consider two reviews. He said the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police has a program where it will review departments.
“It’s a lot less expensive than having someone come in from out of the area,” McCullough said. “They are recognized law enforcement agencies from Oregon, so they understand Oregon culture and law.”
McCullough said two or three chiefs would visit the department, review operations and make a report. The cost is $500.
He recommended a second study with Portland State University that looks at compensation. By comparing payroll and benefits to eight other departments about the same size and makeup, North Bend would get an idea of whether its officers are being paid fairly or not.
The two suggestions were well received by the council.
“The work you have done in a short amount of time is phenomenal,” Councilor Eric Gleason said. “There is already a turn in morale.”
Councilor Timm Slater said he feels the two reviews would give him the information he wanted with the 360-degree review.
“I think we bought into the 360 because we didn’t know what was happening or how things were set up,” Slater said. “I think you addressed a lot of the questions we had.”
Mayor Jessica Engelke also supported McCullough’s proposal.
“We’re going to be able to achieve all that we asked for with the work that’s being done, and we’re still going to have an outside look,” she said. “I think we’re getting all the things we asked for but more cost effective. To me, it’s still a 360 evaluation. You’re looking at all points.”
The council voted to enter into an agreement with Portland State to do a compensation study and gave Milliron and McCullough authority to move forward with the review from the police chiefs.
McCullough said he would bring an agreement back to the council early next year to formally approve the review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In