The Coos Bay City Council is moving closer to asking voters to support a $20 million bond for a new library at John Topits Park.
At a meeting last week, the council voted unanimously to accept plans for a new library at the ridge at Topits Park. The option the council approve will call for a two-story library with all the books and other items on one floor and the meeting rooms on a second floor.
The council sided with the library steering committee, which looked at four options before choosing the two-story building designed like a "t".
The options were:
A - A single floor library, which was popular with the committee because it was all on one level.
B - A two-story library with most of the building on the top floor. This design was not popular with the steering committee.
C - A two-story option that had children's books on one floor and adult books on another. It was not popular due to the concept of splitting families apart during a visit.
D - The two-story proposal that was adopted by council. It also is designed to have outdoor space where classes can be taught and groups can meet.
Councilors Rob Miles and Carmen Matthews sat on the steering committee, with Miles saying the committee unanimously chose option D.
"I think they were all good options," Miles said. "I think it was all unanimous that we chose option D due to the outdoor space."
That option also had two other advantages - it could be added onto in the future a new idea to add the police department's 9-1-1 dispatch center at the library could be added into the plans.
City Manager Rodger Craddock said Police Chief Chris Chapanar requested more room for the dispatch center, and the library would be an ideal site.
"We recently expanded the 9-1-1 center to include providing services to the city of the North Bend," Craddock said. "Currently we have just adequate space to house those people, but we have no room to grow. We expect those services will grow."
Craddock explained Coos Bay provides dispatch services to not only Coos Bay, but North Bend, Coquille, the Coquille Tribal Police and SWOCC security. He said as the population grows, the need for dispatchers will, too.
"This is the opportunity that presents itself that we could design a center with adequate space and also take the 9-1-1 center out of tsunami zone," Craddock said. "This is a great opportunity."
Having the 9-1-1 dispatch center at the new library would also add security to the site, as someone would be working 24 hours a day and police would routinely visit the center.
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said after reviewing the options she was excited about the opportunities for the library.
"I think the reality is we say library and we think of something different than what this is," Kilmer said. "This is a center, and this just solidifies that as we move forward. This is an opportunity we have to put our stamp on something in the community that is very important."
But to actually get a new library, voters in Coos Bay have to be willing to pay for it. The council was given several options for bond packages that could be presented to voters. After discussing the options, the council agreed to move forward with a bond that would have the lowest early impact.
Voters in Coos Bay approved a bond to build a new fire department several years ago, and that bond is currently being paid. With that bond set to expire in 2027, the council chose a package that will only pay interest until the fire department bond is paid off.
While the council and most who took part in the meeting were in favor of the library, there was one voice of dissent. During public comment, Scott Frasieur told the council a new library simply isn't needed.
"The 911 call center is an ace that's thrown on the table to sway voters," Frasieur said. "As I've said before, there is another public library that uses the same Coastline service as the other libraries in the county a few blocks from the proposed library site. Moving the library would remove another draw to the downtown area and cost the taxpayers in excess of $20 million. We're in a digital age. Libraries has been very important in the past, but the technology is outdating their needs. I'm going to ask the voters to come out and say not at John Topits Park."
Mayor Joe Benetti thanked Frasieur for his thoughts, but he disagreed on the need for a library.
"There's 300,000 visits, actual visits, every year to the library," the mayor said. "That is even with the younger generations. The library is a special place, that is a meeting place. It's more than books. It's a gathering place, it's a meeting place. I think the library's an important piece of our community. It's just as important as schools and good roads."
Several others who spoke were firmly in favor of the new library.
"I think that libraries are an extraordinarily important community asset and I'm encouraged to hear of the council's support of the library," Gina Sutherland said.
"I am an avid reader and I believe that libraries are still a vital part of our community," Janice Langlinais said. "I think it's important to remember this is not just for our residents, but we will have visitors that will stop by our library."
After voting for option D as the library site, the council reached a consensus in favor of the bond scenario that starts with interest only as well as ß to add the 9-1-1 dispatch center to the library. Any additional costs for the dispatch center would be paid for outside of the bond issue.
The council will formally approve the bond at its next meeting, sending the question to the voters during the May primary election.
Benetti said he is confident the bond will pass, but said the city must find a way to have a library regardless.
"If this does not pass we have to come up with a solution because this library will not exist," Benetti said.
