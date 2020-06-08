COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council made two changes to local codes last month.
The first will ban new chain link fencing for commercial properties in the Empire and Downtown Urban Renewal Areas. The second places restrictions on how homeowners can utilize accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
The intent of these changes is to both improve the aesthetics of the city and to provide additional permanent housing.
ADU Restrictions
An accessory dwelling unit is a second building on a lot that is smaller than the first and can be lived in. City Manager Rodger Craddock described them as “mother-in-law quarters.” Tuesday’s changes to city code add tiny homes to this definition, as well as removing ADUs from density requirements.
The changes will theoretically increase the long-term housing available in the city, by eliminating density restrictions that might discourage homeowners from building an ADU.
Existing language in city code ensures these potential new buildings cannot be used as short-term rentals. This language was not added at the meeting, but was emphasized by the council. Three words were removed from code which previously stated the homes couldn't be used as "temporary housing." According to city officials, this change simply means the ADUs can't be rented for terms shorter than 30 days.
“It’s a great way to provide new housing,” Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson said.
Standards for ADUs in Coos Bay are “generous,” according to Johnson. The standards include restrictions such as limiting the size to either 75% of the size of the primary home on the property or 1,000 square feet, whichever is smaller. Converting an existing building and eliminating a functioning garage is not allowed. ADUs also have to follow the rules involving setbacks. They must also have kitchens and be suitable for long term living.
Eliminating density requirements means that ADUs won’t count toward the limited number of homes allowed in a specific zone. This will increase the number of potential places for residents to live in the city.
There was some discussion on whether existing ADUs could be “grandfathered in” and allowed to operate as vacation rentals. There are only nine businesses registered as vacation rentals in Coos Bay city limits. Just one of the existing ADUs in city limits is included in that number, according to Johnson.
To operate as a vacation rental, owners must go through a process with the city that includes getting a business license. Once operational, owners must collect bed taxes on the rentals. The city checks on the major vacation rental websites to ensure that homes in city limits which advertise as vacation rentals are following these rules.
While there are not currently many ADUs registered as vacation rentals, the city has gotten a lot of inquiries about the process to convert this type of dwelling into a vacation rental, according to Johnson. She said residents are particularly interested in bringing in tiny homes for this purpose.
Tiny Homes
Tiny homes are allowed in city limits, and were specifically included in Tuesday’s decision. However, there are restrictions. First, these units can’t be used as vacation rentals. Second, they must meet Oregon or Housing and Urban Development building codes, such as being connected to municipal plumbing and being attached to an approved foundation.
Johnson said that many of these homes are on wheels, and the city was interested in creating more permanent places for people to live. This is partly addressed in the portion of the code that requires a foundation.
Fences
The council spent little time discussing fencing. The ordinance they passed included provisions to prohibit new chain link fencing in the Empire and Downtown Urban Renewal Areas.
The prohibition is not city-wide, just within the bounds of the districts. It does not apply to existing fencing or to residential properties, only to new fence construction on commercial properties.
According to Councilman Drew Farmer, chain link is associated with blight, something the urban renewal districts are specifically trying to eliminate.
“We’re trying to spruce up downtown,” Johnson said, “We think people can make…different choices.”
