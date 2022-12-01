The city of Coos Bay gave the go ahead for its fire chief to continue exploring the concept of raising business fees and also fees to rental properties to fund a fire inspector.
The plan, as discussed in Tuesday’s Coos Bay City Council meeting called for removing the city’s complex sliding scale based on the number of employees at businesses and the number of rental units owned by an owner to a fixed fee per business and housing rental unit.
Currently, businesses with fewer than 11 employees will realize a slight increase to a $100 fixed fee. For businesses with 11 or greater number of workers, the fee will represent a break even point and for bigger businesses there may be a cost savings.
For rental units, the sliding scale is even more complex based on the number of housing units the owner acquires. The current scale begins at just over $15 per unit and moves up to $16.75 per residence owned. The recommendation was to change this to a flat fee of $25 to offset the cost of inspections on residential units and to ensure their safety.
“It’s cheaper to prevent than to respond,” said Fire Chief Mark Anderson of the need for regular inspections.
Councilors expressed some concerns that landlords might pass those costs along to tenants, many of whom are already finding themselves rent burdened or priced out of the market.
Anderson responded, “Many of the units are not allowed to raise fees except incrementally under state law, but even those who can, it would only be an additional two dollars per month. The point is to make sure that housing is inspected regularly and safe.”
Anderson went on to say that his team is looking to use the revenue to hire a fire inspector but they’d also like to create a position that can respond to complaints of tenants who are in substandard housing. Currently, they have no resources to do that.
Councilors suggested as part of his research, they’d like to see a conversation with the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Association and other groups which represent businesses for their input. Mayor Joe Bonetti also asked for input from rental associations and property managers.
Councilor Carmen Matthews stated that as a business owner, he doesn’t find the new flat fee expensive.
“I’ve always thought it was exceptionally low. This is how we can ensure public safety which is our number one priority.”
The council approved Chief Anderson to continue looking into the idea. He promised to bring it back to the council in December.
The Coos Bay City Council also heard a presentation regarding the 10-year plan for city parks and cultural facilities.
They were asked if they wished to follow the priorities of public parks as expressed in a survey or if they preferred a different priorities plan. The council recognized that the top three amenities of Mingus Park, the Boardwalk and John Topits would remain important but would not necessarily follow improvement priorities because it’s unknown how that might change.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where improvements need to happen first,” the mayor acknowledged. “The priorities today may be different in ten years.”
They also discussed parsing out the properties the city owns versus the museums and amenities that are maintained by others. They wanted to make sure to have language that says the city supports organizations tasked with using and maintaining them but not to assume the city would be in the business of seeking grants or maintaining buildings leased to other entities.
The council urged its staff to continue taking input on the plan and bring it back for the council to consider in December as well.
