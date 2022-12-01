Coos Bay City Hall

The city of Coos Bay gave the go ahead for its fire chief to continue exploring the concept of raising business fees and also fees to rental properties to fund a fire inspector.

The plan, as discussed in Tuesday’s Coos Bay City Council meeting called for removing the city’s complex sliding scale based on the number of employees at businesses and the number of rental units owned by an owner to a fixed fee per business and housing rental unit.

