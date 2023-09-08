Coos Bay City Hall

The Coos Bay City Council moved a step closer to creating an ordinance that will regulate the use of shopping carts off of store property.

The move comes after more than a year of discussion as Coos Bay works to find an answer to the homeless and, sometimes, others taking shopping carts off store property.

