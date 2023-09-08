The Coos Bay City Council moved a step closer to creating an ordinance that will regulate the use of shopping carts off of store property.
The move comes after more than a year of discussion as Coos Bay works to find an answer to the homeless and, sometimes, others taking shopping carts off store property.
The two ideas the council seemed to agree on won’t stop all shopping carts from being taken, but councilors said it is a step in the right directions.
The ideas included signing on to a program with the Northwest Grocers Association where the association would return carts to stores at a cost of $6.75 per cart. Currently, it costs the city about $35 per cart to pick them up and return them to stores. If the agreement is part of an ordinance, the stores would be required to take back any returned carts.
The second idea is to start a program much like the city’s Property Watch program, where businesses can sign up voluntarily. If a business signs up, police can seize any carts from their store and have the carts returned. The business must agree to press charges and have someone willing to testify if a case goes to trial.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar said one issue police run into today is being able to prove a cart is, in fact, stolen if one is found with a person.
“The problem that we have is if we actually stop somebody, we have to have a legal reason to stop them,” Chapanar said. “We have to know that that cart is stolen property and they weren’t given permission to use that cart and that the store owner wants that cart returned and is willing to prosecute the person who has the stolen property. We have to make a lawful stop. If it is a lawful stop and we know the property owner wants that back, we do take it back.”
The city has discussed the shopping cart issue several times, and City Manager Nichole Rutherford brought back answers to some questions the council had previously raised. One was whether other cities have shopping cart laws and how much it would cost to put up electric fences that made wheels on carts lock if taken off a property.
“Generally, most of the communities are sticking with the ORS that is already in place,” Rutherford said. “We also have some information that was given to us by one of our local stores. They had investigated the cost of putting in the electric fencing that locks up those wheels. That’s potentially a $15,000 to $20,000 cost for them.”
Rutherford said the city has no money in its budget to pay to assist businesses that might want to put in electric fences.
Mayor Joe Benetti said the police are currently picking up about 30 shopping carts each week. When possible, the police return the carts to the business.
“This is not going to go away,” Benetti said. “They’re still going to take off with them. We’ve all driven by the Bottle Drop. I drove by there today, and there were 10 carts out there.”
Councilor Drew Farmer echoed the police chief in saying the city has to be careful when accusing someone of theft.
“While it would seem obvious that if a shopping cart is going down the street with someone it was probably stolen, but what is obvious and what can be proven in court are not the same thing, so we could get sued,” he said.
The police department has been looking at the shopping cart issue for several years, and came up with the idea of getting businesses to sign on to the Property Watch type program.
The police department visited with all 18 stores in the city that have shopping carts about the issue. One surprise they learned in several businesses actually give away their older carts when asked.
While the city has little money to contribute, Councilor Carmen Matthews said even if businesses have to pay a little, any program returning carts would save them money. Depending on the store, each cart costs between $100 and $400.
“I realize this seems like we’re passing this off to the businesses to pay this. I would imagine most of these businesses have already included this in their budget,” Matthews said. “The city is now facing a cost and we’re trying to find a way to make sure the city doesn’t have a cost. This is a difficult one. They are a problem, and we’re seeing a multitude of mixed responses on whether they want to press charges, whether they want them back or whether they want to testify on this.”
Benetti said ultimately he would like to see the 18 local businesses use the electric fence model to keep carts on the store’s property.
“I still support the electric fence and the locking wheel,” he said. “I think we need to reach out to the local businesses and see if they want to do it. If they don’t all want to, maybe we can partner with them on the cost.”
For now, the mayor said, he supports using the Northwest Grocers Association to return carts.
“It’s a first step,’ Benetti said. “I think we need to look at other steps. It doesn’t stop the issue of anyone walking off and dumping it. But this would at least help with picking it up.”
Rutherford told the council she would bring back an ordinance at their next meeting. She did caution, however, that any effort would work better if North Bend also agreed to it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In