Well done

Detective Sgt. Buddy Young officially retired February 28 after four decades on the North Bend Police force. He will continue on the force as a reserve officer. Young has seen a lot of change since he joined the North Bend Police Department at 25. His career started on April 1, 1978. Mayor Jessica Engelke and the North Bend City Council recognized him during Tuesday night's Council meeting, where Police chief Gary McCullough and Captain Cal Mitts presented him a plaque and shadow box showcasing his career with the department.

0
0
0
0
1

Online Poll

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day food?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments