The Coos Bay City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
The council heard a presentation on Marshfield High School from Harper Thompson. Thompson gave some overall updates for the high school. The first item he recognized was that Marshfield hosted the OSAA 3A Basketball Tournament for the 17th year. The event gave Marshfield High School club programs to volunteer, and school clubs and volunteers gained almost 1,000 service hours. Thompson gave updates on other school events and then proceeded to update the council on school clubs.
Thompson announced a silent auction fundraiser, which the Key Club and Z Club will host. The fundraiser will take place on April 18 at Marshfield Heritage Hall. Thompson also announced an Earth Day clean-up event that will be presented by Key Club. Marshfield will also do its Friday after-school clean-up program this spring until summer. Thompson also noted that they have secured resources and materials for the Key Club food pantry project.
Next, the council heard a presentation from Don Blum from the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum. Blum said that visitation to the museum was up 60%. The museum would like to build an information kiosk adjacent to the museum. They are working on securing funding and would like to have the kiosk built this summer.
• The council approved Ali Mageehon and Brenda Brecke for reappointment to the Budget Committee.
• The council unanimously approved a motion to adopt Resolution 23-03, repealing Resolution 21-07 and adopting an updated Limited English Proficiency Plan.
• The council approved Resolution 23-04, formally adopting the 2023 Coos County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.
• The council then heard from Jennifer Wirsing, City Engineer/Deputy Director, about the consideration to implement two no-parking zones along S. 2nd Street between Ingersoll and Johnson Ave. The council approved moving forward with the project but will hear further information at the March 21 council meeting.
City Manager Rodger Craddock gave a report to the council. He discussed the deteriorating state of the library. Craddock said that a presentation regarding potential new locations for the library and the project cost would be presented to the council at the next meeting. After a brief discussion with council members, the City Manager’s report concluded.
Council comment followed. Councilor Stephanie Kilmer gave details about the homeless stakeholder meeting she attended in North Bend. Councilor Rob Miles recognized Lieutenant Doug Vetter for his 30 years of service to the city. Councilor Lucinda DiNovo gave an update for the kickoff meeting of the Wayfinding signage in downtown Coos Bay. DiNovo said that three new signs were discussed in the meeting. They hope to fund these signs through urban renewal dollars and grant money. Councilor Carmen Matthews drew attention to the Energy Resiliency Planning Grant.
Following the council’s comments, Mayor Joe Benetti thanked the city staff and announced a clean-up project at John Topits Park Saturday, March 11.
