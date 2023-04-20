North Bend to host homeless town halls

A homeless camp is seen near Coos Bay.

 The World file photo

The city of North Bend has until July 1 to adopt a homeless camping ordinance to provide a time, manner and place for people to sleep.

City Public Works Director Ralph Dunham discussed the draft ordinance with council members at a work session on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments