The city of North Bend has until July 1 to adopt a homeless camping ordinance to provide a time, manner and place for people to sleep.
City Public Works Director Ralph Dunham discussed the draft ordinance with council members at a work session on Monday.
Dunham said House Bill 3115 and HB 3124 require the city to dictate a time, manner and place for the homeless to sleep on public land.
No specific number of hours has been set by law and the existing standard is reasonable accommodations, he said.
Roadside rest stops limit the time to 12 hours, said City Administrator David Milliron.
Mayor Jessica Engelke said: “We are not solving the homeless crisis with this…Our task at hand is to comply with what the law is asking us. … What is the minimum that we need to do to comply with law.”
The state and county will have a “larger discussion” of the issue in the future, Engelke said.
The city ordinance as it is currently written prohibits this type of camping in residential zones, except as provided by council, Dunham said. The city must provide a trash receptacle and bathroom facilities at these sites.
The draft ordinance also excludes this type of camping in parks, security areas and within 50 feet of a waterway, he said.
The city asked council members to suggest some sites for the camping and created a map for discussion.
Engelke suggested a site “around city hall” from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., so “the police could keep an eye on the RVs.”
The council did not vote on the sites because it was in work session. Some areas they discussed include: “spots” by Harbor Avenue, around city hall, a lot at Virginia Avenue and McPherson Street purchased by the Urban Renewal Agency, and a gravel road on Hamilton Avenue by the bus barn.
A work session on the ordinance was scheduled for April 17.
