CORVALLIS — The Coquille Indian Tribe’s council chief, Don Ivy, is participating in a lecture series that begins Thursday, Jan. 24.
According to a press release from Oregon State University, the annual Starker Lecture Series is focusing on tribal forestry this year. The series features three lectures and a capstone fieldtrip.
“Topics include indigenous forest and subsistence practices, the history and future of tribal forestry in Oregon, and how ‘first foods’ such as fish, berries and big game drive forest management,” the release said.
All events are free and open to the public.
The series begins on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. with a screening of “Teachings of the Tree People: The Work of Bruce Miller” at the Whiteside Theater in Corvallis.
The following lectures aren’t until Feb. 13, March 6 and April 10, all at 3:30 p.m. in the Construction and Engineering Hall at the LaSells Stewart Center on the OSU campus.
The first lecture is “History of Tribal Forestry in Oregon: Reservation- Termination- Restoration- Transformation,” by Don Motanic of the Intertribal Timber Council, the release said.
The second lecture is “First Foods Management Approach of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation,” by Eric Quaempts, director of the Department of Natural Resources at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the release said.
Don Ivy’s lecture is third and he is joined by Darin Jarnaghan, the tribe’s natural resources director.
“The Starker Lecture Series culminates May 30 with a field trip to the Siletz Indian Reservation, where participants will receive a first-hand look at active forest management for a variety of cultural and economic benefits,” the release said.
More information is available at http://starkerlectures.forestry.oregonstate.edu.