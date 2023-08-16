library
The city of Coos Bay will ask voters to decide a preferred location for a new public library.

The city council voted 6-1 to ask voters to choose between a new library in downtown Coos Bay or one on Ocean Boulevard near Cascade Farm and Outdoors.

