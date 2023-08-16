The city of Coos Bay will ask voters to decide a preferred location for a new public library.
The city council voted 6-1 to ask voters to choose between a new library in downtown Coos Bay or one on Ocean Boulevard near Cascade Farm and Outdoors.
The vote during a special meeting last week is the latest step the city has made in an effort to get a new library for the city. Voters in Coos Bay voted against an earlier proposal to build a new library at John Topits Park.
After the defeat, the council regrouped and conducted a poll asking where city residents would like a new library to be placed. In the poll, the site near Cascade Farm and Outdoors received 26.7% of the vote while a downtown library received 25%. The John Topits Park site and a site on Newmark Avenue both received less than 15%.
“I still believe in my heart that John Topits would have been by far the best, but the community didn’t support that,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “So I have to step back. The community and the citizens will decide when and where it’s going to be built. I think my choice won’t even be considered.”
City Manager Nichole Rutherford told the council a vote in November would cost the city up to $60,000. A vote next May, due to other ballot initiatives, would be much cheaper.
Ida Jo Gates, a member of the library board and steering committee to help choose a new site, told the council the key would be educating the public.
“I think 13 weeks from now we ought to have on the ballot this advisory ballot,” she said. “I think for the next 13 weeks, we ought to have an education campaign to get out there in the public eye every fact we can think of as to why we need a new library and why we need a new library morally. I think education is the key to the advisory vote and then the vote, we will all champion which is the vote in 24. Get out the word of education, the facts. What is costs, why we need it. Then after it gets decided by the public, we go on the marketing route.”
Curt Benward, also a member of the steering committee, said he supported getting the public’s input on the library site, but he was not in favor of spending $60,000 to hold the election in November.
“Picking the right location is really important to getting it passed. So I get the advisory vote,” he said. “I’m really afraid if we spend another $60,000 on an advisory vote right now, it’s going to have a negative impact on the vote.”
Benetti agreed spending $60,000 would send the wrong message.
“I believe the $60,000 could be a negative feeling for the city and the library,” Benetti said. “I believe we need to have an advisory vote. We have people still on both sides, either downtown or another area. If the advisory vote comes out for one site, it will lead more people to move to our side. My feeling is we wait until May.”
Council President Lucinda DiNovo said moving forward one key will be sending a united, consistent message to voters.
“I am a marketer and I use marketing and education,” she said. “I also believe we need to have a consistent message. If we all go out today and say this is what we’re going to do, I don’t believe we’ll have consistent marketing points. If we do go down this route, I would advise we all pause, work with Adam and make sure this message goes out consistently.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer agreed.
“My concern is the message needs to be consistent and it can’t be emotionally charged,” Kilmer said. “There’s a lot of passion in this. We need to really have one voice, even though we’re many. I do agree we need a pause. When we start that educational portion of this, it needs to be consistent.”
Councilor Sara Stephens said she is opposed to getting voters involved in the location.
“I think it’s confusing and I think the public is tired of this,” Stephens said. “I’m going to be bold and say I think the library should be downtown.”
Councilor Troy Cribbins said, he too, would be OK with the council making the decision on its own.
“I think it’s incumbent on us to make these hard decisions. That’s why we’re here,” Cribbins said. “I believe that information is available to us. That being said, if a majority of the council supports an advisory vote, I can support that. What I can’t do is support spending $60,000.”
Councilor Carmen Matthews also voiced concerns about an advisory vote, but said he would support the council.
“I am worried that if we go out and ask the question of everybody where they want it, they’re going to make a decision and they’re going to stick to that decision. If we do not choose the location they chose, they won’t support it,” Matthews said. “My preference is just making the decision. I do want it downtown. I think it does support a thriving downtown feel and is important to Coos Bay. That being said, I know that’s a very difficult decision and I’m not sure I’m ready to make that decision either.”
Stephens made a motion to skip the vote and choose the downtown location, with Cribbins offering a second, but a vote failed.
DiNovo then made a motion to ask voters to choose between the downtown location and the Cascade location on Ocean Boulevard. That vote passed 6-1 with Stephens voting no.
The voters will choose the location in May, with the council expected to ask voters to support building a new library next November.
