Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

There is little debate that mental health struggles are becoming a bigger problem among youth. But as the North Bend City Council learned Monday, the answer could be in the dirt.

Yes, in the dirt. Mia Bryan with Anotomia Ed made a presentation to the council, urging the council to support a proposal to place community permaculture plots in the region.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments