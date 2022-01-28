A split Coos Bay City Council adopted new regulations for short-term vacation rentals that allow new rentals in the city but caps the total number of rentals at 75.
The council voted to lift a moratorium on vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods next month, but also adopted a provision that would allow members of a neighborhood to fight back if they oppose a rental near them.
The 5-2 vote ended a multi-year effort to establish city rules regarding short-term vacation rentals, known by many as Airbnbs. In those cases property owners rent out their homes to visitors for less than 30 days. They are popular among tourists, who prefer renting homes over hotel rooms.
The ordinance also laid out differences between vacation rentals and home stays. There is no limit to home stays, where the owner lives in the same house or on the same property.
During the two-plus year debate over the issue, many local residents have spoken before the Planning Commission and the City Council, asking the council to allow no vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods.
At the meeting last week, only a handful of residents appeared, with a couple again asking for a complete ban in residential neighborhoods.
“I’m impressed with the progress in defining the difference between the rentals and home stays,” Christine Moffett told the council. “Home stays really provide a value to the community because there’s someone there. But I’m still not satisfied with the code. The proposal is putting the onus on the local residents as to whether it’s going to work or not. I’m urging you to not approve this as written today.”
Jim Behrends, who has been one of the most vocal residents opposed to the vacation rentals, also asked the council to vote no on the ordinance. He said allowing even 75 homes to be used as what he called “mini motels” removes 75 homes that could be used to house local residents.
“How many millions of dollars are we losing because we don’t have housing,” Behrends asked. “How much are we losing because people go to Roseburg or Eugene? The jobs are here but there’s no place to live. How can a city that can come up with a Front Street plan, that can do a Coos Bay Village, how can a city that’s sharp not come up with a lodging plan that can put the short-term vacation rentals part where it needs to go, in the commercial district?”
Behrends said he has experienced the impact of having a rental near his home, and no matter what the city says, he said it does impact the neighbors.
“How can community leadership not realize that 900 to 1,000 people in our neighborhoods over the summer is not nor disruptive to neighbors,” he asked. “None of you grew up around that, none of you.”
Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson told the council the city has taken extreme steps to come up with the ordinance. She said the Planning Commission held four public meetings since 2019 and the city council has held several as well. The city looked at ordinances from several similar cities before coming up with the ordinance presented to the council.
The ordinance would require all new rentals to apply for a business license and any resident living within 300 feet would be notified before approval. The city is also capping the number at 1% of homes in the city, with no caps on home stays.
The ordinance also requires the owner or a representative of the owner to be available around the clock if problems arise.
Johnson also said if there are problems, the city has rules in place to handle them.
“Regardless of what’s in the ordinance, anyone living or visiting the city is required to follow all the city regulations, things like trash and noise,” Johnson said.
The ordinance also caps the amount of people allowed at two per bedroom, an effort to mitigate concerns about party homes. Johnson also said the city understands not all neighborhoods would be compatible for vacation rentals, something that has come up before.
“We’ve actually had the exact thing happen,” Johnson told the council. “We’ve had vacation rentals for some time, but without these specific standards. An application came in in the Prefontaine area. We notified the neighborhood as required, and the letters began to put in and the emails. When we sat down as a staff group, it was pretty clear there was a sense what was being proposed was not compatible with the area. We advised the applicant that was the sense of the neighborhood and we were not comfortable making this recommendation.”
In that case, the applicant withdrew the application due to the neighborhood concerns. Johnson said any approval can be appealed to the Planning Commission and ultimately the city council.
Mayor Joe Benetti defended the ordinance, saying the city has more than 75 homes in the works, enough to offset any loss due to vacation rentals. Benetti also asked if the city has been receiving a lot of requests about new rentals.
“We haven’t been getting calls,” Johnson said. “I think there was one where a guy wanted to buy a house and turn it into a short-term vacation rental.”
That seemed to sway most of the council.
“I think this is the most balanced system, capping it as 75,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “We don’t have a lot of people knocking down our doors, and tourism is very important.”
DiNovo said many hotels are fully booked over the summer, and having some short-term rentals will benefit the tourism industry.
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said the ordinance looks to be a good compromise.
“You have an issue in our community for both, and I think we should look for a compromise,” Kilmer said. “I see this as boundaries with some flexibility. I think we’re doing our best to listen to our community.”
But Councilor Drew Farmer had issues with the proposal.
“We don’t have 1% of our housing stock available as it is,” Farmer said. “That just adds to our housing problem. I’m just looking at what’s available right now, how many houses we need now. I’ve heard there’s only 40 vacation rentals right now. That’s 40 families that don’t have houses right now.”
Councilor Rob Miles said he can seen both sides of the issue.
“I think there is a value for vacation rentals,” Miles said. “That being said, I think we need to be sympathetic to the concerns we’ve heard.”
Miles said it was important that neighbors are able to contact the home owners or representatives if problems come up.
Councilor Carmen Matthews said he has a vacation rental next door to his house and has had no problems.
“I understand all the concerns I hear right now from people who don’t want them in their neighborhoods,” Matthews said. “I hesitate to restrict people this way with private property. That being said, I’m very worried about housing needs in our communities.”
Benetti said after years of work, it was time for the council to act.
“I think the city has done its due diligence with short-term vacation rentals,” the mayor said. “We’ve had 10 meetings since 2019. Council and I understand housing is important to Coos Bay. It’s in the public’s best interest to support economic development while looking at long-term housing in the community.”
After all the discussion, the council voted 5-2 to enact the ordinance with Farmer and Councilor Sara Stephens voting no. A second vote to lift the moratorium passed 6-1 with Farmer voting no.
The ordinance and the moratorium decision will go into effect Feb. 18.
