The Coos Bay City Council formally amended the Urban Renewal Agency boundaries in the Empire District to include close to nine acres in John Topits Park to open up more funding for the construction of a new library.
The vote by the council added 8.94 acres to the Empire URA district. The change will not impact property taxes or city revenue, but it will allow the URA to spend its money to assist with the effort to build a library and new 9-1-1 center at the park.
The city is asking voters to approve a $20 million bond in the primary election this month, which will be used to build the library. The URA change has no impact on the vote, but will free up funding if the bond passes. City Manager Rodger Craddock said if the bond fails, the city would look for a different way to pay for the construction.
During a public hearing, several members of the public spoke about the library, with some opposed and others in favor.
Keith Topits said he and his family are opposed to any changes to the park, which bears his dad's name.
"My family has adjacent land and as owners next to that, we don't think that land should go," Topits said. "I also have a notice from my mother. Taking access from John Topits Park is giving up an irreplaceable piece of land. Coos Bay has been admired and complemented for preserving such a natural area. It is a park where generations to come can learn and enjoy. Giving up this land for a building is a loss to all."
Christine Moffett told the council she fully supported the URA change and the construction of a library.
"I stand today in strong support for amending the Empire District Urban Renewal boundaries," she said. "The current opportunity to support the district by including this facility in the Empire Lakes District is an excellent proposal. The new library design and setting at the edge of Topits Park provides an excellent opportunity for Empire."
Moffett said moving the library out of downtown is good for the rest of the city and especially Empire.
"Equity of resources within the Coos Bay community will be enhanced by this development," she said. "The Empire region in Coos Bay has far fewer resources than the downtown district. This proposal is an excellent opportunity."
One Empire resident asked the council if the change was too soon, saying if the bond failed, changing the URA boundaries was unnecessary. She asked what would happen if voters rejected the bond?
"I'm assuming then that the city's going to look for another way to fund the library," City Manager Rodger Craddock said. "We've been talking about it since 2014, about the need for a new library."
Susan Anderson, who is working to get the bond passed, said she supports the move to Topits Park and believes a library will benefit the park instead of harming it.
"I have been a fervent user of Topits Park since I moved here 22 years ago," Anderson said. "I would not support anything that would hurt the park. If this passes, we are not stopping fishing, we are not closing the park. We are not destroying the forest. In fact, if the library passes, there will probably be more trees there than there are now."
Robert Moore said he also supports the library site in Topits Park.
"The library site itself is two acres out of a 200 acre park," Moore said. "The library site will impact 1% of the acreage of the park. All the access trails will be maintained. People will not lose any access whatsoever. In fact, access will be improved when they expand and modify the parking lot."
Another speaker said he didn't understand the need for a new library. He said the money would be better spent on fixing the roads and getting the homeless off the street.
19-year-old Austin Wellborne told the council moving the library to Topits Park could hurt the young people who use it.
"Where the library sits right now, we can upgrade it," he said. "All the students who are low-income and don't have computers, they can walk down to the library instead of spending money and gas. Empire Lakes, I won't walk there by myself. I've cleaned up homeless camps. Why move it to a location where youth are vulnerable?"
After hearing from the public, the council explained the decision to build in Topits Park.
"Right off the bat, when this project came to council, the majority of councilors were concerned that we didn't change the feel of the park," Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. "It is a natural area. I've lived in this community pretty much all my life and was a frequent visitor to the library downtown. But as a teenager and college student, I accessed Topits Park. What the city has done to clean up there is wonderful. This was a concern of council that we don't change that area. This actually enhances and improves some of the pathways.
"The concerns for safety and security will be addressed. I think this is an improvement that's needed for our entire community. That 9-1-1 center will have 24-hour staffing and security which will improve the park."
Council President Rob Miles said the city has been looking for a site for many years and it is now time to act.
"This has been going on since 2014," Miles said. "There was an exhaustive search for a site downtown, and we don't have time to keep looking for a site that isn't there. The current library has about a two- to four-year lifespan, and if the library goes away that's going to be disappointing to me. In my opinion, it's going to enhance the park greatly. It's just time. We've run out of time and we need to build a new library."
The council then voted to amend the URA District. The change will allow the city Urban Renewal Agency to spend URA funds on some improvements to the site where the library could be built.
