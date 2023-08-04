Coos Bay City Hall

Coos Bay City Hall

 Contributed

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to amend the city code to make it easier for special events to receive permits to operate.

The council voted to change the city’s noice ordinance to remove the requirement that all noise permits be approved by city council, instead allowing city staff to do the work.

