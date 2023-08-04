The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to amend the city code to make it easier for special events to receive permits to operate.
The council voted to change the city’s noice ordinance to remove the requirement that all noise permits be approved by city council, instead allowing city staff to do the work.
The change came after a recent incident where a man was using a voice amplifier to share his religious views at the city’s farmer’s market. After the man was asked to stop and finally removed by police, city staff said based on the code he should have asked for a noise permit before he spoke out.
City Manager Nichole Rutherford said that incident caused the city staff to look at the noise ordinance, when they realized the requirement to come before council could lead to some issues with timing.
“We had a recent incident that identified that we should review that ordinance, specific to how special events might be permitted,” Rutherford said. “Currently it requires that they come to council. That creates a little challenge with timing.”
Rutherford said after reviewing the issue, city staff was asking the council to repeal the entire noise section and replace it with a new one.
The only significant change is giving staff the responsibility of issuing permits. If staff denies a permit request, it can still be appealed to the council.
“We do the preliminary work anyway, so it goes along with the work we’re already doing,” Rutherford said.
City Manager Rodger Craddock told the council noise restrictions in the ordinance will not change.
“The primary change is simply taking it out of the hands of council to make the decision and allow staff to make the decision,” Craddock said. “In most cases, unless there’s a compelling reason not, staff will grant the permit. There’s still some restrictions. When they get the permit, they will get those restrictions.”
After no comments were made by the public during a public hearing, the council voted unanimously to make the change.
