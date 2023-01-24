The Coos Bay City Council will move up its regular meeting time by an hour after the majority of people who voted asked for a 6 p.m. start time.
The council first brought up the issue during a work session three weeks ago, as several council members said an earlier start time would make it easier for community members to participate in meetings.
During the work session, the council asked the community to weigh in on whether to start meetings at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.
The city received 38 responses, with 60% voting for a 6 p.m. start time and 35 percent saying to stay at 7. A small number asked for a different time.
“I would support 6 o’clock,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “It’s not a huge response, but it gives us an idea of what the public thinks. One of the things that stuck out to me is if meetings start at 6, they will end at 9.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said she personally preferred the later start time but would be willing to move to 6.
“I think with the way technology has been mastered, it boils down to council,” Kilmer said. “It’s a lot harder for me to get here earlier, but the people have spoken.”
“I agree with you, Stephanie,” Councilor Lucinda DiNovo said. “I would prefer 7. But in the spirit of consensus, I would approve 6.”
Councilor Sara Stephens was one of the councilors who asked for an earlier start time, and she reiterated it would be better for many people who might want to participate in a meeting.
“I think 6 o’clock is much more reasonable, especially for people who work all day and people who have small children,” Stephens said.
After the discussion the council agreed to make the change.
City Manager Rodger Craddock said to change the meeting time, the council will need to change its council rules at the next meeting. The council also agreed to move the times for work sessions to 6 p.m., so all meetings will begin at the same time.
