housing

The North Bend City Council adopted the city’s Housing Production Strategy.

 Photo Courtesy of Zolnierek / Shutterstock

North Bend City Council adopted two ordinances at their May 23 meeting, including an ordinance adopting the Housing Production Strategy.

Ordinance 2067

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments