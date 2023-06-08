North Bend City Council adopted two ordinances at their May 23 meeting, including an ordinance adopting the Housing Production Strategy.
Ordinance 2067
The first ordinance adopted was Ordinance 2067. Ordinance 2067 officially updates the Housing and Economy chapters of North Bend’s Comprehensive Plan to implement the Economic Opportunity Analysis, Housing Production Strategies, and Housing Needs Analysis. Each plan is required by the state for cities of over 10,000 people.
Key recommendations from the Economic Opportunity Analysis included maintaining North Bend’s current supply of land, taking inventory of key properties and publicly owned land, streamlining the permit and review processes, engaging regional partners, and supporting connections between local industries, among many others.
The Housing Needs Analysis was used to inform the Housing Production Strategy. Key strategies from the Housing Production Strategy included rezoning land, regulatory incentives for affordable and workplace housing, expanding the range of housing types that can be built in city limits, tax exemptions for certain types of housing, among many others.
Key findings from the Housing Needs Analysis included that North Bend has a need for 260 new housing units over the next 20 years, with a majority of those units as single-family homes. The analysis also projected that North Bend will have 128 acres of available land accommodating 1,016 units over the next 20 years. The analysis stressed a continued need for a range of housing types.
City staff noted that they were happy with the way each plan turned out, despite some issues with the growth projections in the Housing Needs Analysis.
“The only thing we had issues with was the growth projections,” city staff noted. “But it follows what the state requirements project. They did add some addendum to this document because the growth rate was projected extremely low, in our opinion. So, some historical context has been added [to the document].”
According to the consultant group that helped prepare the Housing Needs Analysis, Oregon state law requires that cities use growth estimates from Portland State University’s research center. So, while historical context was added to the plan, the growth estimates in the plan stayed as projected by the university.
Councilor Jenny Jones added that the City Council all agreed the growth projections were too low.
“Just to reiterate, and I think all of us agree with this, the projections for the housing needs were much lower than any of us experienced either as individuals or through any of the organizations we talked to,” Councilor Jones said.
Ordinance 2068
The second ordinance adopted was Ordinance 2068. Ordinance 2068 amended Title 18 of the North Bend City Code so that the Housing Production Strategy can be safely implemented.
Changes to the city code include amendments allowing for middle housing types in all residential zones; reducing the allowed minimum lot sizes for triplexes, quadplexes, townhomes, and cottage clusters in all residential zones, increasing the allowed density of multi-family housing; increasing the maximum allowed lot coverage in R-5, R-6, R-7, and R-10 zones; and allowing for a second accessory dwelling unit if the unit is internal or attached to the primary unit.
To sum it all up, city staff said that this ordinance simply allows more housing to be placed on individual lots.
“What this ordinance does is allow for a little more denser housing to be placed on these lots,” city staff said.
