MYRTLE POINT — Kailee Wallack and her horse Monkey have represented the Burton Prairie Wranglers 4-H Club in several events at the Coos County Fair this week, even taking home a first place blue ribbon in showmanship.

“We won a blue in showmanship, a red in English, a top blue in Western equitation, and in our championship class we won champion,” Wallack said.

Eleven-year-old Wallack has been riding horses her whole life, and prefers to ride in a western style. Preparing for completion Wallack spent a lot of time working with Monkey.