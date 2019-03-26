COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Road Department updated county commissioners and other department heads on the condition of its roadways at a work session meeting Tuesday morning in Coquille.
The county’s roads received significant damage following last month’s winter storm, which contributed to a number of blown out culverts and landslides throughout the county.
According to Roadmaster John Rowe, the total costs to repair its roadways have increased from its preliminary damage assessment of $740,000 to $1.1 million. The county has identified a total of 17 road projects that are in need of emergency repair.
On Feb. 26, the county declared a local state of emergency following the damages recorded around the area. A few days later, Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency in 10 counties, including Coos and Douglas counties, to allow the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to distribute its resources.
Among the hardest hit areas included Sandy Creek Road, said Rowe. The cost to repair its failed culvert and construct a bridge replacement for the road is estimated to be about $450,000.
The state has since deployed the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police and the Oregon National Guard to provide support to communities as needed.
Rowe told commissioners at the meeting, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be arriving in Coos County sometime during the second week of April to conduct their own damage assessment and review what the road department has submitted.
It’s possible, supplementary federal assistance, up to 75 percent, will be provided if the county and the state meet a certain threshold of damages.