• A story in the Feb. 20 issue of The World written by reporter Amanda Linares inaccurately stated that Gary Haga, of Coos County, spoke at rally event in Salem protesting the state’s cap-and-trade bill.
Haga attended the event, but did not give a speech. The article also stated the name of his company incorrectly as D & B Logging. Haga is the owner of D & H Logging in Coos Bay.
• In the story "16-year-old Marshfield High School student dies from flu complications Monday," in the Feb. 18 issue of The World written by reporter Jillian Ward, Principal Travis Howard said he was in third-party contact with an employee at Bay Area Hospital. Bay Area Hospital refutes that claim, saying that no one spoke as an authority from BAH on the flu.