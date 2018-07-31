In a story published in The World from July 28 entitled “Jordan Cove awards community grants to local nonprofits in Coos County” information about the usage of funds for the Coos County Habitat for Humanity organization was incorrect.
The grant funds collected from the ceremony will go toward the organization’s critical home repair program. The 10 completed homes referenced in the original story are the completed repairs to the homes in that program. Coos County Habitat for Humanity does not have a waitlist; those 40 homes mentioned in the article are on a mailing list.