In the Friday, May 20, edition of The World, a story about the governor’s race included a misspelling of Democrat winner Tina Kotek’s last name several times.
The World has identified the reason for the mistake, and we are working diligently to ensure it does not happen again.
We apologize to Tina Kotek, our readers, the voters and anyone who may have been offended by the error.
A corrected version of the story about the governor’s primary is being rerun in its entirety on Page A2 in the May 24 edition.
