Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A story in the Umpqua Post from July 18 entitled "Filing deadline for commissioner's seat nears"  contained inaccurate information. Daniel Loomis wasn't a candidate in the May primary for Douglas County commissioner. The Umpqua Post strives for accuracy. Please bring all mistakes to the attention of the editor by calling 541-269-1222, ext. 296 or emailing shelby.case@theworldlink.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Umpqua Post Editor