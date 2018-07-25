A story in the Umpqua Post from July 18 entitled "Filing deadline for commissioner's seat nears" contained inaccurate information. Daniel Loomis wasn't a candidate in the May primary for Douglas County commissioner. The Umpqua Post strives for accuracy. Please bring all mistakes to the attention of the editor by calling 541-269-1222, ext. 296 or emailing shelby.case@theworldlink.com.
