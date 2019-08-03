COQUILLE — An article in the August 3 edition of The World contained inaccurate information.
The article titled “Michael Dean Bowman sentenced to serve up to 18 years in prison” inaccurately stated Bowman’s prison time.
Bowman’s sentence for each count he was convicted of is to be served concurrently of one another. With that said, he will serve up to 10 years in prison not 18.
A corrected version of the article is below:
COQUILLE — A Coos County man found guilty of several crimes related to the death of his 4-month-old biological son, Dillian Bowman-Gray, was sentenced Friday morning in a Coos County courtroom to serve up to 10 years in prison.
Coos County Circuit Court Judge Martin Stone ordered that Michael Bowman, 47, who was convicted last week by a jury, serve 120 months in prison for manslaughter in the first degree, 90 months in prison for assault in the first degree and 13 months in prison for criminal mistreatment in the first degree.
Each count is to be served concurrently. Bowman was also ordered to have an additional 36 months of post-prison supervision for each count.
An investigation led by the Coos Bay Police Department into Bowman and Christine Bush, the biological mother of Dillian, began back in March 2015 when the then 4-month-old was admitted to Bay Area Hospital with a severe brain injury.
Dillian never recovered from his injuries and as a result passed away in July 2017. Bush pled guilty to criminal mistreatment in the first degree for which she was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.
According to a press release by the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, Bowman is expected to be transferred to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections sometime within the next two weeks.