POWERS — An article in the Oct. 9 edition of The World contained inaccurate information.
The article titled, “Powers receives Safe Routes to School grant, seeks input from community" inaccurately stated that the City of Powers was awarded a “Safe Routes to School” grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
You have free articles remaining.
The city actually received assistance from ODOT’s “Safe Routes to School Project Identification Process” which is a planning service to identify specific improvement projects related to the “Safe Routes to School” program.
For more information about the SRTS program or to give input online, visit odotsrtsprojectid.com.