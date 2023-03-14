Coos Bay's North Jetty

Coos Bay's North Jetty, which will get extensive repairs by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

 Contributed by Port of Coos Bay

On Saturday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District (Corps) contractors will begin making repairs to the Coos Bay North Jetty. Engineers will close access roads to the North Spit marking the start of this three-year, $64 million critical infrastructure improvement project.

Coos Bay is Oregon’s largest deep-draft coastal harbor, and the jetties there reduce wave action in the bay, ensuring the safety of ships, recreational boaters, and commercial fisherman.

Jetty Repair map


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your Spring Break plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments