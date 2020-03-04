NORTH BEND — A coronavirus town hall is being held next week at the North Bend Community Center.
According to a press release from Coos Health and Wellness, its Public Health Division is working in partnership with the City of North Bend to hold the town hall from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The North Bend Community Center is located at 2222 Broadway Ave.
“Please join us for the most up-to-date information and guidance related to COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the release said.
For the most up-to-date information, visit https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novelcoronavirus-2019-covid-19/
