COOS COUNTY — On Friday, Coos County Health and Wellness named a location its hospital and clinic taskforce has been working on to house a surge of coronavirus-related patients.
According to Florence Stevens-Pourtal, the public health administrator at CHW, the taskforce has identified the Baycrest Health Center located on 3959 Sherman Avenue as a possible surge facility.
At a virtual press briefing Friday, Pourtal-Stevens revealed that the facility underwent an initial inspection by the Army Corps of Engineers Thursday to see if it could be adapted to safely handle coronavirus patients.
“Right now we’re waiting on the report from (the Army Corps of Engineers) to tell us what wing of the building we can use,” said Pourtal-Stevens.
The location if it’s approved would be used by Bay Area Hospital. As of now, each hospital in the county has its own emergency preparedness plan in place which includes identifying possible surge locations in their own respective areas.
According to Pourtal-Stevens, the taskforce has taken inventory and reported that at the moment the county currently has about 20 negative pressure rooms, or airborne isolation rooms, and about 20 ventilators.
The taskforce is looking into identifying more areas for surge capacity as well as additional medical supplies and equipment. It’s also checking into claims that anesthesia machines could help hospitals with ventilator shortages.
