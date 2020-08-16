Applications are now live and open for Oregon’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support program. Funds allocated to the Oregon Cultural Trust will be available to Oregon cultural organizations facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Part of the $25.9 million in funding will be made available to organizations in Coos County through the Coos County Cultural Coalition — www.ccculturalcoalition.org.
Applications are due by noon on Monday, Aug. 24, and approved funds must be distributed by Sept. 15.
All Oregon cultural nonprofits and community venues are welcome to apply. Eligible grant recipients include, but are not limited to, cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, and festivals and community event organizations. Funds will be distributed through the Cultural Trust statewide network of County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions. Complete guidelines are posted on the Cultural Trust website — www.culturaltrust.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In