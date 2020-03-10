COQUILLE — Coquille Valley Hospital on Monday canceled its Health and Wellness Fair and Garden Starting Party, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14, as a safety measure against the coronavirus.
In a press release from Coquille Valley Hospital, spokesman Monte Johnston said the cancellation of the event is purely precautionary and that the hospital is planning to reschedule the event at a later date.
“Out of an abundance of caution and caring, we acknowledge the public’s concern and current guidance shared by federal, state and regional health departments related to the management of COVID-19, the disease that has caused the new coronavirus,” said Johnston. “Coquille Valley Hospital is committed to the well-being of our community.”
Due to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Oregon, on Sunday, March 8 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency. As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coos County, the press release said.
“The governor’s declaration allows for further flexibility in healthcare regulations and allocations of state resources to all providers, which we will be exploring with our regional healthcare partners to assure we are doing all we can to keep our community healthy,” Johnston said.
Most people with COVID-19 are reporting mid symptoms, said the press release.
“If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover,” said the press release. “If you are sick and plan to seek care, call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or hospital, so that arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others, Johnston said. For urgent medical needs, all 911.”
According to the press release, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continues to recommend that all people in Oregon take precautions to prevent the spread of the illness, especially those in at-risk groups, including older adults and people with underlying health conditions.
The recommendation precautions for COVID-19 and influenza are:
- Minimize contact with people who may be ill, particularly upper respiratory illness involving sneezing, coughing and congestion, as COVID 19 can be spread by droplet.
- Avoid large public gatherings, as it increases the chance of being exposed or contracting any illness.
- Order prescriptions by mail to decrease exposure.
Consistently practice the following:
- Wash your hands with soap and water or use waterless hand cleaner frequently throughout the day.
- To decrease the risk of infecting yourself, do not touch your face.
- Clean all surfaces frequently with recommended cleaners.
