SOUTH COAST – U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., has spent more time in Zoom meetings and on the phone than ever these past few weeks.
Reaching out by phone on Friday from his home in Springfield, DeFazio said his last trip to Washington D.C. was to vote on the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, where he addressed Congress on March 27. He and his staff are now social distancing at home per Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order.
That’s not to say DeFazio isn’t busy.
He advocated in Congress to pass the CARES Act, the first federal stimulus package that will provide resources for public health and help for millions of workers and families amid the coronavirus crisis.
DeFazio was adamant that Congress not support what he described as a “no-strings-attached bailout that echoed the TARP bailout of Wall Street in 2008.”
The CARES Act will get assistance to the workers, “the people who make those corporations great,” DeFazio wrote in a statement on March 23 regarding the Senate Republicans’ coronavirus economic relief package, which failed by a vote of 49-46.
As chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, DeFazio also secured key provisions for workers and families with the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act, the third bill to address the impacts of the coronavirus.
The legislation requires that any corporation that takes taxpayer dollars must protect their workers’ wages and benefits — not use it for CEO pay, stock buybacks, dividends, or employee layoffs. In addition, it gives direct cash payments to America’s families, and gives more workers the security of guaranteed paid family and medical leave, including those caring for seniors.
It gives small businesses relief quickly, strengthens unemployment benefits and provides funding to support hospitals and community health centers. It also provides urgently needed funds for schools and higher education institutions.
DeFazio also secured a number of critical provisions in the bill to help millions of workers in the aviation, railroad and public transit sector, as well as families that are at risk of losing water and wastewater services during the coronavirus crisis.
“The Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act puts the health, wages, and well-being of America’s workers and families first,” said DeFazio in a statement. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to advance any and all initiatives needed to assist Oregonians and the American people during this crisis.”
Help for Oregonians
DeFazio wants his constituents to know that he and his staff have put up comprehensive and useful summaries of the CARES Act, as well as other legislation related to the coronavirus crisis, on his website at https://defazio.house.gov/ and he encourages everyone to avail themselves of the information provided so they can best understand the resources available to them.
In addition, an explanation of the expanded and extended unemployment benefits is available online via a video.
“People are checking the wrong box,” DeFazio said. “They need to watch the video before applying so their benefits are not delayed.”
Under the CARES Act, many people receiving regular unemployment are eligible for an additional $600 per week.
“This was a partisan effort and extended unemployment to people not previously eligible, including gig workers and self-employed,” DeFazio said.
In addition, anyone who has filed taxes electronically should be getting a $1,200 stimulus check deposited directly into their checking account in the coming weeks. Social Security recipients don’t have to file and will also receive a stimulus check if they direct deposit.
People who haven’t filed taxes or who receive Social Security via regular mail will receive a stimulus check in the mail, but it will take longer than those who electronically file.
The benefits are for those who make under $75,000 per year.
Beyond that, DeFazio’s office is helping facilitate businesses facing problems with things like insurance claims and state Medicaid.
“We’re still also dealing with Oregonians stranded in other countries,” he said. “The State Department is doing better but some countries have closed borders. As we get individual calls we’re helping them one-on-one and we keep getting calls.”
Looking ahead, DeFazio thinks Congress will have to extend unemployment benefits and SBA loan eligibility. And people who’ve seen their retirement and pension accounts decimated with the historic drops in the stock market, are assured that Congressman Bobby Scott, chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, is spearheading an effort to address those concerns.
DeFazio this week is speaking with leaders in Oregon cities and counties to see how he can help them.
“A lot of public agencies are exhausting their resources,” he said.
Just days after Congress passed the CARES Act, DeFazio joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, and Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone on a press call to discuss potential next steps for a long-term economic recovery package — the fourth coronavirus response bill being discussed in Congress.
DeFazio supports building upon the Moving Forward infrastructure framework he and fellow House Democrats released earlier this year in order to address some of the critical impacts and vulnerabilities in America that have been laid bare by the coronavirus.
Recovery
But what does recovery look like?
“There’s no comparison (to anything the U.S. has experienced) other than the Great Depression, the way the numbers are looking,” DeFazio said. “We’ll need something that will get people going again.”
The key is infrastructure, he said.
“It’s bigger than roads, bridges, highways, transit and rail, which are all under my jurisdiction and we’re working hard on the next package,” DeFazio said.
While he’s not sure of the timeline and there is some political disagreement on the next steps, he’s ready to fight for this stimulus package as he did for the others.
“I was pleased to see the President has come back to where we started almost a year ago, now,” DeFazio said. “Which is, he wants a big package on investment in infrastructure to recover the economy.”
DeFazio said the fourth package includes some critical things, such as community health centers, increased funding for broadband, critical investments in transit, rail and in the country’s crumbling roads, bridges and highways.
“Make no mistake, this is an incredible economic blow to America,” DeFazio said of the coronavirus crisis. “What we have done has mitigated some of that damage. But we’re going to need a longer-term recovery package and we have to be more resilient in the future, which we can with this package.”
DeFazio said when he flew back to Oregon after D.C., and drove down I-5, he thought he was in the movie “Convoy.”
“There was virtually nothing on the highway but trucks and me,” he said. “These truck drivers are today’s American heroes. They are keeping our stores stocked, they are keeping things moving, and we have to have a better system for the future for trucking, for rail, for that and it also has to look toward the future in dealing with the next major threat.”
“Mitch McConnell says we should wait,” DeFazio said. “Yes, but we can’t let it run out, even if we wait.”
DeFazio praised Oregonians for following Gov. Brown’s executive order late last month of “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”
“We socially distanced early and people are doing what they need to do and it looks like we won’t exceed our hospital capacity,” he said. “We need to keep it up. People just need to be very careful and follow the rules.”
Anyone who would like to contact DeFazio can do so via his website at defazio.house.gov or contact the Coos Bay District Office at 541-269-2609.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In