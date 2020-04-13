LAKESIDE — At Shutter Creek Correctional Facility, even in the best of situations, social distancing is nearly impossible according to inmates.
“We’re in 100-man dorms and bunk beds. Where I personally sleep … I’m within four feet of 12 different people. And that’s every day,” said Matt Barrett via phone call on Saturday. Barrett is one of nearly 300 people incarcerated at Shutter Creek.
According to inmates who spoke with The World, close quarters are a constant in this minimum security facility that includes approximately 100 staff members. It was in this confined space that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Coos County was located.
The inmate with the novel coronavirus has since been transported to another institution in the state but his presence has left those at Shutter Creek Correctional Facility on edge.
“Right now there’s a lot of anxiety," said Jordon Dean, an inmate, on Friday. "Coming from me, personally, it’s a very anxious time. I, for one, don’t want to get sick. I see how bad it is and we have television, we watch the news and see how it is affecting people all across the country.
“If it’s in here, then there are probably people that are going to die.”
Since the first case was reported, The World has been in contact with multiple inmates and families of inmates in an attempt to get a first-hand report of what is going on in the facility.
What those incarcerated have found to be most troubling are the waves of new inmates coming to Shutter Creek. While the rest of the state has seemingly been put on pause, four different inmates reported that there have still been transfers to Shutter Creek as recently as last week.
“Currently, essential transfers between institutions, and to and from jails for intake and court are occurring as usual,” read the Oregon Department of Corrections website as recently as Sunday night.
Most concerning to those at Shutter Creek is that they have said there have been multiple new inmates who have come from both Santiam Correctional Institution and the Oregon State Penitentiary — the two other correctional facilities in Oregon that have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, four staff members at the Oregon State Penitentiary have tested positive while four staff members and four adults in custody have tested positive at Santiam Correctional Institution.
“The crazy thing about it is when it was starting to get bad they just mixed them right in to the rest of the population,” said Dean of recent inmates who have come from those other two facilities with cases.
“Those people were together when they came here and they were dispersed throughout the units. So one of those guys that is in our unit came with the guy on transport and was sitting right next to him and is in our unit. So there’s really no way to keep us separated and nobody really knows how bad it is yet.”
In the “Guidance for Correctional & Detention Facilities” document from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it states, “If an individual is a close contact of a known COVID-19 case (but has no COVID-19 symptoms): Quarantine the individual and monitor for symptoms two times per day for 14 days.”
For individuals at Shutter Creek, this has been a point of concern.
“They put them in general public and they just come straight in to our dorms. It’s dorm living here, three dorms and they just put them straight into the dorms,” said one inmate who wished to remain anonymous. “We live in a dorm and we’re all bunched up together. There’s no distancing ourselves from each other at all.”
From sleeping to eating and passing time throughout the day, inmates are constantly surrounded by others. While Shutter Creek has reported enhanced efforts to keep things clean, it is a constant task when each area has nearly 100 people for nearly 20 hours a day who are sharing one microwave and four phones.
One significant change has been how often inmates can go outside. While there used to be up to eight hours spent outside, now that time is down to three hours per day with just those in each dorm instead of all inmates. Tape has been put on the ground so that individuals moving in line know how much distance to leave and masks were reportedly handed out at Shutter Creek to inmates on Saturday. Inmates have also been having their temperatures checked.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued instructions for correctional facilities that include social distancing as best as possible. But even the CDC report acknowledges that this is an increasingly difficult task for those who are incarcerated.
“Not all strategies will be feasible in all facilities,” the CDC states.
On Friday, Coos Health and Wellness stated that it has begun an investigation into how the disease came to the local facility.
“The situation with a congregate setting whenever there is a positive test there are a lot of actions and protocols have centered around the idea that everyone is potentially infected. We know that’s not the case but we certainly look at any particular person that’s been in the building lately as a potential case,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist for Coos Health and Wellness.
Regardless of how it got to Shutter Creek, those inside are nervous of the weeks ahead.
“There are people showing symptoms in our dorm right now,” said Dean. “There are people with coughs, coughing that don’t feel good that are sleeping all day. I mean, just things that raise everybody’s awareness and you know, it’s kind of a scary thing.”
The World reached out to Shutter Creek for comment, but did not hear back by deadline.
