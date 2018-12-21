COOS BAY — Celebrating the birth of Jesus while celebrating the birthing of a new Church has been the theme for Cornerstone Church, 886 S. Fourth St. in Coos Bay throughout December. At 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, Cornerstone Church will officially become Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene moving from "church planter or mission church" status to a permanent status and joining 30,574 other Church of the Nazarene world-wide, including Bay Area Nazarene Church located in North Bend. Dr. Stan Reeder, Oregon Nazarene District Superintendent, will preside over the organization service and welcomes the public to celebrate with us.
The Cornerstone Church has met in the Coos Bay Senior Center auditorium for the past year while growing in numbers and membership. Official organization is the fulfillment of a 12 year vision of Pastor Ron Halvorson and wife, Debby, to add a second Nazarene church to the Bay Area. Starting with just 13 people a year ago, the church has grown to over 60 while intentionally focusing on traditional worship; that includes singing the timeless Gospel hymns, relevant Bible teaching, developing genuine friendships and where the volume of music is still pleasing to the ear. The church has grown from a small group of senior citizens to a church family of all ages including an active children's ministry.
Pastor Halvorson and congregation cordially invite the community to join them for this milestone event in the life of the Cornerstone Church and the Bay Area community.
For more information, please call Pastor Ron at 541-808-9393.