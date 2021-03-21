Coquille cleaned up at the virtual Chess for Success High School Statewide Tournament, winning all the trophies.
Joshua Grabinsky, twelfth grade, won clear first place as he was undefeated. Sawyer Bergstedt and Riley Jones, both ninth grade, won four out of five games (Riley taking a defeat against Joshua during round 4) and by tie breakers, Sawyer won second place and Riley won third place. Jason Herker won three out of four games and by tie breakers came in eighth place.
In the Oregon Chess League, Coquille beat Junction City 3 to 1. This week Coquille is scheduled to play Wilson A team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In